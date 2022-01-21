North Platte basketball sweeps McCook at home

The Bulldogs showed their tenacity from the opening tip on Friday night.
North Platte built a double-digit lead over McCook in the opening six minutes and never looked back on the way to a 59-41 win in a prep boys basketball game at the Dawg House.
“I thought tonight was probably our best collective energy and enthusiasm from the start,” North Platte coach Matt Kaminski said. “And it really started from our defensive end and that’s what we talked about, setting the tone from a defensive aspect. The bench helped out too. It was just a really good night from an energy standpoint.”
North Platte (7-6) scored 12 of the opening 14 points and led by as much as 25 in the second half.
The victory came after the Bulldogs girls team pulled away for a 57-33 win over the Bison in the opening game of the night in North Platte. Both Bulldogs teams travel to York on Saturday.
Carter Kelley and River Johnston both had 16 points to lead the Bulldog boys, who have won four straight games.
“Our defense definitely stepped up,” Kelley said. “We knew (McCook) had shooters and we had guys basically face-guarding their three best dudes. We shut them down, held them in the 40s. And (offensively) shots fell our way.”
Cole Cappel had 12 points and Adam Dugger added 10 for the Bison (12-4), who trailed 30-15 at the break. Evan Humphrey added nine points.
“They were aggressive,” McCook coach Joe Imus said of North Platte’s defense. “They took Humphrey out of the game, and early on we let their pressure get to us. The times we got to the hoop and had chances to convert, we didn’t.”
North Platte 57, McCook 33
Clancy Brown had 23 points to lead three players in double figures as the Bulldogs (7-6) won for the fourth time in the past six games.
Carly Purdy and Kylie Harvey added 13 and 10 points, respectively.
The Bulldogs led 12-10 after the opening eight minutes but then surrendered a combined nine points over the next two quarters.
“We missed a lot of easy shots early and we weren’t quite as active as we needed to be defensively,” Bulldogs coach Tyson Hammond said. “Once we picked our (defensive) pressure up ... we were able to make them uncomfortable and make things tough for them.
“I thought through the second quarter and especially the first five minutes of the (third quarter) we did a good job of getting the game more the way we needed it to be.”
Shawna Wilkinson had 15 points to lead the Bison (8-8).
“We still haven’t played our best game,” Hammond said. “That’s still out in front of us. That’s what we’re striving for right now.”
BOYS
McCook (41):
Cole Cappel 12. Adam Dugger 10, Brendan Gillen 2, Evan Humphrey 9, Josh Hegwood 2, Cam Werkmeister 6.
North Platte (59)
Carter Kelley 16, Tyler Luna 2, Carson Uehling 6, River Johnston 16, Caleb Tonkinson 2, Ryan Kaminski 4, Caleb Kinkaid 4, Kade Mohr 7, Andrew Solon 2.
GIRLS
McCook (33)
Gracie Wierners 4, Kennedy Walter 2, Ainsley Taylor 4, Tori Honn 1, Joy Rippen 2, Shawna Wilkinson 15, Sierra Kotschwar 5.
North Platte (57)
Clancy Brown 23, Emily Hansen 2, Macie Freeze 4, Carly Purdy 13, Ellie Blakely 3, Kylie Harvey 10, Sedina Hayes 2.