North Platte basketball sweeps McCook at home

Cole Cappel had 12 points and Adam Dugger added 10 for the Bison (12-4), who trailed 30-15 at the break. Evan Humphrey added nine points.

“They were aggressive,” McCook coach Joe Imus said of North Platte’s defense. “They took Humphrey out of the game, and early on we let their pressure get to us. The times we got to the hoop and had chances to convert, we didn’t.”

North Platte 57, McCook 33

Clancy Brown had 23 points to lead three players in double figures as the Bulldogs (7-6) won for the fourth time in the past six games.

Carly Purdy and Kylie Harvey added 13 and 10 points, respectively.

The Bulldogs led 12-10 after the opening eight minutes but then surrendered a combined nine points over the next two quarters.

“We missed a lot of easy shots early and we weren’t quite as active as we needed to be defensively,” Bulldogs coach Tyson Hammond said. “Once we picked our (defensive) pressure up ... we were able to make them uncomfortable and make things tough for them.