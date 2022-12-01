North Platte basketball swept by Lincoln Northeast in season opener

River Johnston led all players with 22 points, but it wasn’t enough to help the North Platte boys basketball team win its season opener.

The Bulldogs lost to Lincoln Northeast 68-47 at home Thursday.

“We kind of had our backs against the wall most of the game,” North Platte coach Matt Kaminski said. “And then they’re a good team. I thought they put us in situations where we rushed a little bit and didn’t execute like we wanted to because of their pressure and because of their length.”

Carter Kelley added 10 points, followed by Lance Gifford’s six. Christian Winn led the Rockets with 16 points, Jalen Lang added 15, Porter Bazil scored 13 and Isaac Thach put up nine.

“I felt like they gave us chances to get back in the game on two or three occasions, and we didn’t capitalize on that,” Kaminski said.

Lincoln Northeast made four 3s in the opening quarter to help build an 18-10 lead. After North Platte made the opening basket of the second quarter to cut the deficit to six, the Rockets made back-to-back 3s as part of an 8-0 run to extend Northeast’s lead to 14.

Both teams traded points until halftime, and Northeast had a 33-19 lead.

The Bulldogs struggled to catch the Rockets in the third quarter, as Northeast extended its lead to 48-30.

The Bulldogs started a comeback at the beginning of the fourth quarter, using a 6-1 run to cut the deficit to 13 points. Later in the quarter, Johnston hit a 3 to lower the deficit to 12 at 53-41, the closest North Platte came to catching Northeast in the second half.

The Rockets went on a 9-1 run to go back up by 20 and eventually win the game 6-47.

“It’s a big learning lesson,” Kaminski said. “I just feel like they’re a way more experienced group than we are right now. We’ll continue to build, and we’ll continue to grow.”

GIRLS

Lincoln Northeast 56, North Platte 39

Jaden Ouderkirk knocked down three 3s to lead the North Platte girls in scoring, but Lincoln Northeast left North Platte with a 56-39 win in the season opener Thursday.

“The things that we always talk about being important: our attitude, our effort, our preparation for the game. I thought those things were really good,” North Platte coach Tyson Hammond said. “I thought our kids played really hard. We cheered for each other. We were excited to play. There are things we’ve got to get better at.”

Ouderkirk’s nine points led the team. Clancy Brown and Winnie Haneborg scored six points each and Abby Kaminski added five.

Northeast’s Doneelah Washington led all scorers with 23 points, Jaeden Webb added eight and Khadijah Phillips and Jayla Merrill scored seven each.

“I’m disappointed obviously in the outcome, but outcomes don’t mean a whole lot right now,” Hammond said. “I’m really happy with how we played from an attitude and an effort standpoint, so that gives us a chance to keep building and getting better.”

North Platte didn’t score its first points until midway through the first quarter on a Haneborg 3 in an 8-0 game. The Bulldogs later cut the deficit to three points at 11-8 on another Haneborg 3, but Northeast scored right before the end of the quarter to go back up 13-8.

North Platte and Northeast opened the second quarter by trading 3s, and a Macie Freeze basket put the Bulldogs behind by two. The Rockets then went on a 14-2 run to extend their lead to 30-15 at halftime.

Northeast held North Platte to nine points in the second half while using 16 to build a 22-point lead at the end of the third quarter. The Rockets went on to win the game 56-39.

BOYS

Lincoln Northeast (68)

Christian Winn 16, Jalen Lang 15, Porter Bazil 13, Isaac Thach 9, Quin Weatherholt 8, Brecken Wilke 4, Jaxyn Cruse 2, Jackson Rathje 2.

North Platte (47)

River Johnston 22, Carter Kelley 10, Lance Gifford 6, Jesse Mauch 4, Caden Joneson 3, Caleb Kinkaid 2.

GIRLS

Lincoln Northeast (56)

Doneelah Washington 23, Jaeden Webb 8, Khadijah Phillips 7, Jayla Merrill 7, Chloe Bader 4, Monica Gutierrez 3, Yelaniya Bradley 2, Ava Martinez 2.

North Platte (39)

Jaden Ouderkirk 9, Clancy Brown 6, Winnie Haneborg 6, Abby Kaminski 5, Emily Hansen 4, Avery Zurn 4, Macie Freeze 3, Addison Uehling 2