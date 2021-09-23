North Platte beats Gothenburg in two-person scramble dual at Wild Horse

As the North Platte girls golf team begins to wind down its season and shift focus toward district play in two weeks, Bulldogs coach Jim Orcutt organized something fun for his team: A two-person scramble against Gothenburg at Wild Horse Golf Club.

“It’s a pressure releaser,” Orcutt said. “It gives you a chance to take some chances without much of a risk of your own game. So it’s mostly fun today.”

North Platte has been busy in the past two weeks, playing in three invitationals in the span of seven days, including one at Lake Maloney, to help prepare for the district cut off date this past Friday.

The Bulldogs, the defending state champions, are No. 9 in Class A and are heading to Stone Creek on Oct. 4 for the A-1 District hosted by Millard North, where they are third.

Orcutt said outside of Karsen Morrison, no one has played there before.

“Not very familiar at all. These kids have never played that,” Orcutt said. “Karsen has played it once in the summertime, but she’s going down to play it again. She’s going to make a little help sheet for her teammates this weekend.”

Orcutt also said that not knowing the course could help the team because they might not think about the course too much.