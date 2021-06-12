North Platte Belles defeat Broadway Bombers 3-1 at Buffalo Bill Tournament

Chloe Daharsh pitched a one-run complete game as the North Platte Belles defeated the Broadway Bombers 3-1 in their second game of the Buffalo Bill Tournament on Saturday in North Platte.

“She was hitting her marks and she had good energy,” Belles coach Jennifer Prince said. “She just really performed well in the circle. She commanded leadership, and she did very well. I was proud of her.”

The tournament featured 28 teams from across Nebraska and Colorado. It had teams in age groups ranging from 12 and under, 14 and under, 16 and under and 18 and under.

The Buffalo Bill finishes Sunday with championship games starting at 2 p.m.

“It’s great. We have an opportunity finally to have our family come out, have the community come out and play other North Platte teams,” Prince said. “And just to see the community come together is most important. It’s a lot of fun.”

The Belles loaded the bases in the top of the first inning on two singles and a walk, and a single two batters later drove in that first run.