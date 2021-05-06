North Platte boys' 4x100 relay team breaks school record at GNAC meet

Cobos threw 39 feet, 4½ inches in shot put earlier in the day before tossing 117-10 in discus. She said she was happy to see the result with all the effort she has put in this season.

“Continuously weightlifting, continuously being out here and just being able to see the effort that I’m putting in is amazing because I’ve been trying and wasn’t letting it get to me,” she said. “It’s amazing that I was able to do this on my home turf.”

Cobos said her new goals are to reach 42 feet in shot put and 140 feet in discus before the season ends.

“With my determination, I think I will,” Cobos said. “’Cause I wasn’t sure I was able to do it today, and I did it.”

Other notable personal bests at the GNAC include: Aspen Nelson in the 400 (fourth with a 1:05.86), Zarah Blaesi and Baylee Evarts in the 1600 (Blaesi in third at 5:38.44 and Evarts in sixth at 6:20.77), Zarah Blaesi and Evelyn Blaesi in the 3200 (second at 12:13.99 and fourth at 13:01.30, respectively), Janas in the 200 (third at 22.92), Evan Caudy in the 800 (second at 2:05), Ethan Mercer in the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles (first at 16.35 and second at 45.44, respectively) and Jack Oettinger in pole vault (first at 13-9).