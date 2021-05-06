North Platte boys' 4x100 relay team breaks school record at GNAC meet

Kymani Sterling, Jahmani Sterling, Vincent Genatone, Tate Janas and Kolten Tilford have been near the top of the 100-meter dash at almost every track and field meet North Platte has been at this season.
This group also makes up the 4x100-meter relay, with the Sterlings, Genatone and Janas as the core four and Tilford as an alternate when one can’t race.
At the GNAC track and field meet on Thursday in North Platte, the team broke a school record at 42.75 seconds. They also took four of the top six spots at the 100 with Kymani Sterling taking first, Genatone coming in second, Jahmani placing third and Tilford finishing sixth.
As of press time, their time is the fastest time recorded in Class A so far this season. Kymani Sterling and Genatone also hold the third and fourth fastest times this year in the 100, respectively.
“(It was our) last chance at home,” Kymani Sterling said of breaking a school record. “So if it wasn’t here, it would be somewhere else that we were going to break it.”
It was a day full of records broken and overall success for the Bulldogs as North Platte hosted the GNAC meet Thursday.
The North Platte boys finished first while the Bulldogs girls claimed second.
Claudia Cobos, a returning state qualifier, finished in the top 3 in both shot put (third) and discus (second), and she left with personal bests in both events.
Cobos threw 39 feet, 4½ inches in shot put earlier in the day before tossing 117-10 in discus. She said she was happy to see the result with all the effort she has put in this season.
“Continuously weightlifting, continuously being out here and just being able to see the effort that I’m putting in is amazing because I’ve been trying and wasn’t letting it get to me,” she said. “It’s amazing that I was able to do this on my home turf.”
Cobos said her new goals are to reach 42 feet in shot put and 140 feet in discus before the season ends.
“With my determination, I think I will,” Cobos said. “’Cause I wasn’t sure I was able to do it today, and I did it.”
Other notable personal bests at the GNAC include: Aspen Nelson in the 400 (fourth with a 1:05.86), Zarah Blaesi and Baylee Evarts in the 1600 (Blaesi in third at 5:38.44 and Evarts in sixth at 6:20.77), Zarah Blaesi and Evelyn Blaesi in the 3200 (second at 12:13.99 and fourth at 13:01.30, respectively), Janas in the 200 (third at 22.92), Evan Caudy in the 800 (second at 2:05), Ethan Mercer in the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles (first at 16.35 and second at 45.44, respectively) and Jack Oettinger in pole vault (first at 13-9).
Kylee Tilford had a successful days for North Platte, walking away with wins in high jump and pole vault and finishing second behind teammate Carly Purdy in the long jump.
While she didn’t pick up any records in the events she won — although she went for one in the high jump at 5-3 — she did post her personal best in long jump with a 16-7¾.
“I’ve been really looking forward to this meet and especially district,” Tilford said. “It’s my first year in track, so this is really exciting. I’m ready to go.”
Boys team results
1, North Platte, 188. 2, McCook, 130. 3, Scottsbluff, 80. 4, Hastings, 77. 5, Gering, 49.
Boys individual results
(Top 6)
100 meter dash — 1, Kymani Sterling, North Platte, 10.95. 2, Vince Genatone, North Platte, 11.13. 3, Jahmani Sterling, North Platte, 11.17. 4, Carson Shoemaker, Hastings, 11.33. 5, Zaide Weidner, Hastings, 11.41. 6, Kolten Tilford, North Platte, 11.44.
200 meter dash — 1, Kymani Sterling, North Platte, 22.15. 2, Zaide Weidner, Hastings, 22.56. 3, Tate Janas, North Platte, 22.92. 4, Ransen Wilkins, Scottsbluff, 23.04. 5, Avery Wicker, Scottsbluff, 23.34. 6, Carson Shoemaker, Hastings, 23.62.
400 meter dash — 1, Kymani Sterling, North Platte, 51.57. 2, Brandon Tucker, McCook, 52.83. 3, Kyan Allen, Scottsbluff, 53.61. 4, Hunter Lund, Scottsbluff, 54.25. 5, Cole Thomas, McCook, 54.32. 6, Jacob Awiszus, Gering, 55.22.
800 meter run — 1, Landon Eckhardt, Hastings, 2:00.22. 2, Evan Caudy, North Platte, 2:05.00. 3, Tyson Klein, Scottsbluff, 2:05.66. 4, Matthew Ochsner, Hastings, 2:08.04. 5, Lucas Moravec, Gering, 2:08.89. 6, Patrick Gross, McCook, 2:12.01.
1600 meter run — 1, Evan Caudy, North Platte, 4:31.69. 2, Jaydon Welsh, Hastings, 4:36.50. 3, Jonah San Miguel, North Platte, 4:40.26. 4, Peyton Seiler, Bering, 4:45.14. 5, Logan Andrews, Gering, 4:52.36. 6, Quade Lowe, North Platte, 4:54.41.
3200 meter run — 1, Jonathan Lopez, Hastings, 10:09.25. 2, Peyton Seiler, Gering, 10:13.10. 3, Hans Bastron, Scottsbluff, 10:15.46. 4, Jonah San Miguel, North Platte, 10:31.14. 5, Rian Teets, North Platte, 10:38.53. 6, Grant Cappel, McCook, 10:49.64.
110 meter hurdles — 1, Ethan Mercer, North Platte, 16.35. 2, Josiah Mobley, Scottsbluff, 17.43. 3, Luke Maris, McCook, 18.76. 4, Ty Stevens, McCook, 18.77.5, Tyler Garrett, Gering, 19.05. 6, Mycuh Hanson, McCook, 19.94.
300 meter hurdles — 1, Alec Langan, McCook, 43.04. 2, Ethan Mercer, North Platte, 45.44. 3, Luke Maris, McCook, 46.57. 4, Josiah Mobley, Scottsbluff, 46.96. 5, Lucas Gomez-Wilson, McCook, 47.88. 6, Mycuh Hanson, McCook, 48.51.
4x100 meter relay — 1, North Platte, 42.75, Jahmani Sterling, Vince Genatone, Tate Janas, Kymani Sterling. 2, Hastings, 43.02. 3, McCook, 44.71, Mark Arp, Kaden Jernigan, Nate Reiners, Jacob Gomez-Wilson. 4, Scottsbluff, 44.72. 5, Gering, 45.65. 6, McCook, 46.41, Van Keslin, Gary Shafer, Dylan Harvie, Adyn Meyer.
4x400 meter relay — 1, McCook, 3:31.18, Cole Thomas, Brandon Tucker, Mark Arp, Alec Langan. 2, Gering, 3:31.33. 3, North Platte, 3:31.46, Tate Janas, Joseph Vak, Donte’ Koif, Darian Diaz. 4, Hastings, 3:35.00. 5, Scottsbluff, 3:36.47. 6, McCook, 3:44.72, Adyn Meyer, Alex Messinger, Gary Shafer, Dylan Harvie.
4x800 meter relay — 1, Gering, 8:27.38. 2, McCook, 8:36.91, Weston Walgren, Patrick Gross, Logan Farr, Landon Roth. 3, Scottsbluff, 8:45.77. 4, North Platte, 8:50.15, Aaron Franz, Rian Teets, Keanan Castillo, Luke Rathjen. 5, Hastings, 9:18.19. 6, Gering, 9:47.74.
Shot Put — 1, Nic Davis, North Platte, 55-00.50. 2, Nicholas Maag, Scottsbluff, 49-01. 3, Torrington Ford, McCook, 48-07. 4, Dylan Paschall, McCook, 44-10. 5, Eddie Hatch, North Platte, 44-06.50. 6, Jacob Kohler, North Platte, 42-10.
Discus — 1, Nic Davis, North Platte, 159-03. 2, Isaiah Stoddard, McCook, 159-01. 3, Nicholas Maag, Scottsbluff, 146-10. 4, Johnny Whyrick, Hastings, 134-02. 5, Dylan Paschall, McCook, 132-09. 6, Isaiah Wiemers, McCook, 129-09.
High Jump — 1, Ty Stevens, McCook, 6-02. 2, Mark Arp, McCook, 6-02. 3, Brady Creech, Hastings, 6-00. 3, Nolan Studley, Hastings, 6-00. 5, Ethan Mercer, North Platte, 5-10. 6, Brendon Gillen, McCook, 5-08.
Pole Vault — 1, Jack Oettinger, North Platte, 13-09. 2, Talyn Campbell, McCook, 13-03. 3, Aaron Price, Scottsbluff, 12-09. 4, Haedyn Brauer, North Platte, 11-09. 5, Darian Diaz, North Platte, 11-09. 6, Hayden Norgaard, McCook, 11-09.
Long Jump — 1, Kolten Tilford, North Platte, 20-10.75. 2, Donte’ Koif, North Platte, 20-03. 3, Drew Carlson, North Platte, 20-03. 4, Evan Mai, McCook, 20-02. 5, Kris Kautz, North Platte, 20-01.75. 6, Logan Havlicek, McCook, 20-01.25.
Triple Jump — 1, Trent Davis, Gering, 40-01. 2, Jayce Wilkinson, Scottsbluff, 39-10.50. 3, Evan Mai, McCook, 39-05.25. 4, Brett Fraker, McCook, 38-05.25. 5, Broedy Roblee, North Platte, 38-01.50. 6, Mitchel Cole, McCook, 36-10.
Girls team results
1, McCook, 173. 2, North Platte, 149.5. 3, Scottsbluff, 93. 4, Hastings, 61. 5, Gering, 47.5.
Girls individual results
(Top 6)
100 meter dash — 1, Shawna Wilkinson, McCook, 13.11. 2, Hannah Satterly, Hastings, 13.40. 3, Peyton Neff, North Platte, 13.43. 4, Emma Dutton, McCook, 13.47. 5, McKenna Little, North Platte, 13.51. 6, Victoria Bogus, Scottsbluff, 13.66.
200 meter dash — 1, Shawna Wilkinson, McCook, 26.33. 2, Peyton Neff, North Platte, 27.96. 3, Hannah Satterly, Hastings, 28.20. 4, Alissa Morales, Gering, 28.27. 5, Abigail [Abby] Boner, McCook, 28.35. 6, Victoria Bogus, Scottsbluff, 28.41.
400 meter dash — 1, Shawna Wilkinson, McCook, 1:00.09. 2, Payton Burda, Scottsbluff, 1:00.75. 3, Xyzanthia Bair, McCook, 1:05.15. 4, Aspen Nelson, North Platte, 1:05.86. 5, Kenzie Polk, North Platte, 1:07.16. 6, Carlie Beckby, Hastings, 1:07.26.
800 meter run — 1, Madison Seiler, Gering, 2:26.81. 2, Sienna Dutton, McCook, 2:31.45. 3, Sunny Edens, Scottsbluff, 2:33.95. 4, Leah Spencer, McCook, 2:34.81. 5, Isabella [Izzy] Renner, McCook, 2:36.68. 6, Kelyn Henry-Perlich, Hastings, 2:41.11.
1600 meter run — 1, Madison Seiler, Gering, 5:19.36. 2, Samantha Rodewald, McCook, 5:32.39. 3, Zarah Blaesi, North Platte, 5:38.44. 4, Grace Cappel, McCook, 5:48.99. 5, Abby Fielder, Hastings, 6:20.01. 6, Baylee Evarts, North Platte, 6:20.77.
3200 meter run — 1, Samantha Rodewald, McCook, 10:32.71. 2, Zarah Blaesi, North Platte, 12:13.99. 3, Brooke Holzworth, Scottsbluff, 12:25.86. 4, Evelyn Blaesi, North Platte, 13:01.30. 5, Kiernan Bierman, Hastings, 13:11.43. 6, Shailee Patton, Gering, 14:04.64.
100 meter hurdles — 1, Paige Horne, Scottsbluff, 15.86. 2, Emma Dutton, McCook, 16.54. 3, Dacey Sealey, Hastings, 16.96. 4, Payton Burda, Scottsbluff, 17.73. 5, Ainsley M Taylor, McCook, 17.77. 6, Karsyn Cress, Hastings, 17.79.
300 meter hurdles — 1, Paige Horne, Scottsbluff, 47.92. 2, Emma Dutton, McCook, 48.50. 3, Dacey Sealey, Hastings, 50.02. 4, Payton Burda, Scottsbluff, 50.61. 5, Sydney Barner, North Platte, 51.75. 6, Ainsley M Taylor, McCook, 52.54.
4x100 meter relay — 1, McCook, 51.45, Abigail [Abby] Boner, Emma Dutton, Ainsley M Taylor, Shawna Wilkinson. 2, North Platte, 51.47, McKenna Little, Peyton Neff, Aspen Nelson, Carly Purdy. 3, Hastings, 52.20. 4, Scottsbluff, 53.29. 5, Gering, 54.47.
4x400 meter relay — 1, McCook, 4:24.04, Leah Spencer, Isabella [Izzy] Renner, Xyzanthia Bair, Sienna Dutton. 2, Hastings, 4:29.88. 3, Gering, 4:32.17. 4, North Platte, 4:32.27, Kenzie Polk, Juliana Ortiz, Kalee Brosius, Sydney Barner. 5, Scottsbluff, 4:39.23.
4x800 meter relay — 1, McCook, 10:17.86, Samantha Rodewald, Isabella [Izzy] Renner, Leah Spencer, Sienna Dutton. 2, Scottsbluff, 10:32.72. 3, Hastings, 10:44.86. 4, North Platte, 10:56.75, Baylee Evarts, Malorie Ditch, Evelyn Blaesi, Alexis Hoatson. 5, Gering, 11:15.01.
Shot Put — 1, Sierra H Kotschwar, McCook, 39-10. 2, Brittni Kinne, McCook, 37-09.50. 3, Claudia Cobos, North Platte, 37-04.50. 4, Nickie Todd, Gering, 33-10.50. 5, Abigail Degnan, McCook, 33-06.50. 6, Ellie Rankin, North Platte, 32-06.
Discus — 1, Sierra H Kotschwar, McCook, 125-00. 2, Claudia Cobos, North Platte, 117-10. 3, Lainey Schmidt, McCook, 102-08. 4, Nickie Todd, Gering, 100-06. 5, Gracelyn Wiemers, McCook, 100-02. 6, Ellie Rankin, North Platte, 99-02.
High Jump — 1, Kylee Tilford, North Platte, 5-00. 2, Nyaguor Duang, Hastings, 4-10. 3, Avery Zurn, North Platte, 4-08. 4, Presley Bonynge, North Platte, 4-06. 5, Olivia Huff, North Platte, 4-06. 6, Kylie Harvey, North Platte, 4-04. 6, Kyla Knight, Gering, 4-04.
Pole Vault — 1, Kylee Tilford, North Platte, 9-09. 2, Hannah Crow, McCook, 9-03. 3, Leah Polk, Scottsbluff, 8-09. 4, Elsacia Buck, North Platte, 8-03. 5, Victoria Mannel, Gering, 8-03. 6, Macie Freeze, North Platte, 8-03.
Long Jump — 1, Carly Purdy, North Platte, 17-05.50. 2, Kylee Tilford, North Platte, 16-07.75. 3, Mariyah Avila, Scottsbluff, 16-03.75. 4, McKenna Little, North Platte, 16-00.75. 5, Brady Laucomer, Scottsbluff, 15-08. 6, Marly Laucomer, Scottsbluff, 15-07.25.
Triple Jump — 1, Carly Purdy, North Platte, 35-10.75. 2, Mariyah Avila, Scottsbluff, 34-03. 3, Brady Laucomer, Scottsbluff, 32-10.50. 4, McKenna Little, North Platte, 31-11.50. 5, Gianni Aguilar, Gering, 29-10.25. 6, Juliana Ortiz, North Platte, 29-07.75.