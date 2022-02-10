North Platte boys basketball defeats Scottsbluff in OT

River Johnston had to play the hero twice for the North Platte boys basketball team against Scottsbluff on Thursday, and both times, he came up clutch.
The Bulldog junior made a pull up jumper with a few seconds left to send the game to overtime, then he sank the game-winning free throws to help North Platte defeat Scottsbluff 81-79.
“We’ve been battle tested this year, and it’s been a while since we’ve been in a tight game,” North Platte coach Matt Kaminski said. “I’m just pleased with how they executed and stayed together, got stops when we needed to. It was a game where both teams were making plays. Just proud of the group and the resiliency.”
Johnston, who finished with a game-high 31 points, played a large role with his shots, but everyone contributed to the win. The Bulldogs got 26 points out of Carter Kelley, who sparked North Platte early with 13 in the first quarter. Kade Mohr added 12 and grabbed some offensive rebounds for second chance looks.
Tyler Luna finished with six, including making a 3 early in the overtime period.
“(Johnston’s) a creator, he’s poised, he’s dangerous with the ball in his hands and he makes good decisions,” Kaminski said. “He’s going to be the guy that’s going to try and make plays for us. He made a couple tonight.”
After holding a 23-17 lead at the end of the first quarter, North Platte quickly fell behind on a 19-3 run that put the Bulldogs down by 10. North Platte struck back at the end of the quarter on back-to-back 3s that cut the deficit to 38-36 going into halftime.
North Platte held a four-point lead at 70-66 after Kelley converted on an and-one, but consecutive Scottsbluff 3s gave the Bearcats the lead with 10 seconds left, leading to Johnston’s game-tying shot.
The teams went back-and-forth in overtime, before Johnston got fouled driving to the basket in a tied game, and his two free throws put the Bulldogs up for good.
“It was one of those games (momentum) kept going back-and-forth,” Kaminski said. “Both teams made mini runs there at the end. To get the shot to go to overtime, I felt really confident about that, but I just thought we executed when it mattered and we took care of the ball.”
GIRLS
Scottsbluff 52, North Platte 42
Paige Horne and Payton Burda scored 14 points each as the Scottsbluff defeated North Platte 52-42.
“There are a lot of things we did well ... but offensively, we were not very good,” North Platte coach Tyson Hammond said. “The times we did execute well, we just didn’t make shots, and I thought we let that frustrate us a bit. Then we took too many quick shots because of that.”
Carly Purdy led all players with 15, followed by Ellie Blakely’s 7 and Kylie Harvey’s 6.
Neither team could pull away in the first half, as the score was tied at 10-10 after the first quarter and 22-22 at halftime.
Scottsbluff started the second half on a 13-4 run to take a 35-26 lead. North Platte responded with back-to-back 3s from Blakely and Jaden Ouderkirk at the end of the third to cut the deficit to three, and tied the game to at 35-35 to start the fourth. But Scottsbluff went on a 15-2 run and took a 13-point lead too large for North Platte to overcome.
“We’ll play hard. I don’t ever worry about that with our kids,” said Hammond on bouncing back against Gering on Friday. “We play hard every game. I know they’ll be ready to play. We’ll come out, and we’ll play hard, and hopefully tomorrow we’ll make a few more shots.”
BOYS
North Platte (81)
River Johnson 31, Carter Kelley 26, Kade Mohr 12, Tyler Luna 6, Caleb Tonkinson 3, Caleb Kinkaid 2, Carson Uehling 1.
Scottsbluff (79)
Kellon Harris 29, Austin Thyne 25, Tyler Harre 14, Trevor Schwartz 8, Tate Talkington 2, Michael Mickey 1.