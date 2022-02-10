North Platte boys basketball defeats Scottsbluff in OT

After holding a 23-17 lead at the end of the first quarter, North Platte quickly fell behind on a 19-3 run that put the Bulldogs down by 10. North Platte struck back at the end of the quarter on back-to-back 3s that cut the deficit to 38-36 going into halftime.

North Platte held a four-point lead at 70-66 after Kelley converted on an and-one, but consecutive Scottsbluff 3s gave the Bearcats the lead with 10 seconds left, leading to Johnston’s game-tying shot.

The teams went back-and-forth in overtime, before Johnston got fouled driving to the basket in a tied game, and his two free throws put the Bulldogs up for good.

“It was one of those games (momentum) kept going back-and-forth,” Kaminski said. “Both teams made mini runs there at the end. To get the shot to go to overtime, I felt really confident about that, but I just thought we executed when it mattered and we took care of the ball.”

GIRLS

Scottsbluff 52, North Platte 42

Paige Horne and Payton Burda scored 14 points each as the Scottsbluff defeated North Platte 52-42.

