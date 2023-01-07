North Platte boys cruise to win over Kearney Catholic

River Johnston scored 20 points and made five 3s as the North Platte boys basketball team cruised to a 67-37 win over Kearney Catholic on Saturday in North Platte.

“We extended the pressure a little bit today, which I thought we could take advantage of, and I think that got us going a little bit,” North Platte coach Matt Kaminski said. “It certainly helps when the ball goes through the hoop, but I was very impressed with how we played defense today, and I thought we, for the most part, tried to take them out of things that they do well and make them a little uncomfortable.”

Jesse Mauch scored 13 points, Lance Gifford added 10 and Carter Kelley finished with nine.

Quinten Hogeland led Kearney Catholic with 16 points.

Shooting was a strong point for the Bulldogs. North Platte won all four quarters, scoring 23 points in a pivotal second quarter that helped the Bulldogs take a 16-point lead at halftime.

Later in the second half, North Platte’s defense became a point of emphasis as the Bulldogs held Kearney Catholic to 10 points in the third quarter and five in the fourth.

“We just felt like this was a team we could speed up and we could put a little bit of pressure on their ball handlers,” Kaminski said. “We just thought we could speed them up a little bit and make them take quick shots, and make them turn it over.”

The lead changed six times as the teams traded baskets in the opening quarter. But North Platte held a 15-12 lead after going on an 8-3 run to finish the frame.

The Bulldogs scored the first six points of the second to extend the lead to 21-12. North Platte then went on a 7-3 run to go up 28-15, pushing the lead to double digits for the first time.

North Platte took a 38-22 lead at the break.

North Platte outscored Kearney Catholic 16-10 in the third quarter and 13-5 in the fourth quarter to close out the game with a 30-point win.

“This is our 10th game. We’ve played nine games and they’ve all been very competitive and back-and-forth,” Kaminski said. “None of them, we haven’t had comfortable leads in. Today, it was good to earn that and get that and then come out in the second half and extend that.”

GIRLS

Kearney Catholic 49, North Platte 31

Abby Kaminski led all North Platte players with 14 points, but Kearney Catholic defeated the Bulldogs 49-31 on Saturday in North Platte.

“Abby’s doing a good job,” North Platte coach Tyson Hammond said. “She’s been put into a situation where she’s got to start for us, and we really do have to use her to create shots. She’s one of our better players at creating things for herself and others.”

Emily Hansen scored nine points for the Bulldogs, followed by Jaden Ouderkirk’s five and Macie Freeze’s three.

Kearney Catholic’s Callie Squiers led all scorers with 21, while Alexis Keim scored 13.

North Platte seemed to be in control of the game at the end of the first when back-to-back 3s from Kaminski and Freeze gave the Bulldogs a 14-7 lead.

Then, the shots stopped falling. North Platte went scoreless in the second while Kearney Catholic took a 20-14 lead going into halftime following a 13-point frame.

“I didn’t think a lot changed in the second quarter with how we were doing things,” Hammond said. “We just didn’t make anything. We didn’t make a shot.”

The Stars built a 15-point lead by the end of the third, and North Platte couldn’t catch Kearney Catholic in a 49-31 loss.

“The thing that we’ve been talking to the girls a lot throughout the season is we can’t let whether or not the ball goes or not affect the energy that we play with because we’ve been so far a team that when the ball goes in, our energy is great,” Hammond said. “When we have those stretches where it doesn’t go in, we have a hard time sustaining.”

BOYS

North Platte (67)

River Johnston 20, Jesse Mauch 13, Lance Gifford 10, Carter Kelley 9, Caden Joneson 4, Caleb Kinkaid 4, Jack Polk 3, Daniel Shea 2, Carter Dishman 2.

Kearney Catholic (37)

Quinten Hogeland 16, Landon Edeal 6, Carson Murphy 5, Jacob Isaacson 3, Brant Christner 3, Will Hogeland 2, Logan Roggasch 2.

GIRLS

Kearney Catholic (49)

Callie Squiers 21, Alexis Keim 13, Londyn Carnes 8, Aibrey Mandernach 3, Jenna Kruse 2, Rylie O’Hare 1, Kyleigh Seim 1.

North Platte (31)

Abby Kaminski 14, Emily Hansen 9, Jaden Ouderkirk 5, Macie Freeze 3.