North Platte boys down Columbus; Bulldog girls fall in close game

Columbus 49, North Platte 44

Clancy Brown scored 22 points to lead the North Platte girls basketball teams’ comeback effort, but it wasn’t enough to overpower Columbus in a 49-44 loss. Carly Purdy and Kylie Harvey both added eight in the loss.

“There were times and glimpses of who we want to be,” North Platte coach Tyson Hammond said. “We just got to do it more consistently. The first quarter wasn’t great for us, and I didn’t think it was necessarily because we didn’t play with effort. It was because we didn’t do a very good job of finding our matchups and talking and being active. We were standing too much.

“Offensively, I thought we had some really good shots early. We didn’t make any of them, and they started out with a pretty decent run.”

Columbus started the game by scoring the first nine points and shutting North Platte down for most of the quarter. It wasn’t until the end of the first that the Bulldogs showed some life.

Purdy scored three baskets, Macie Freeze added another and Brown got a steal and a layup all in the span of about two minutes to pull to within one just before the second quarter.