North Platte boys down Columbus; Bulldog girls fall in close game

Carter Kelley led all players with 26 points, and River Johnston, Caleb Tonkinson and Kade Mohr all scored in double-digits as the North Platte boys basketball team defeated Columbus 68-56 at home on Friday.
Johnston scored 13, Tonkinson added 12 on four 3s and Mohr dropped 10.
Kelley played a pivotal role in helping North Platte secure the lead early, scoring seven consecutive points to give the Bulldogs the lead for good in the first quarter as part of a 11-0 run. He scored 11 of North Platte’s 21 points in the first quarter.
While the scoring was quiet in the second quarter — North Platte only scored a game-low 13 — a strong Bulldog defense effort limited Columbus to just six in the frame. The closest the Discoverers got to catching North Platte in the second was a quarter-opening 3 to pull to within 10. The Bulldogs went into halftime ahead 34-20.
Then North Platte started the second half with bang. Johnston found Kelley by the basket for an alley-oop on the first possession.
Columbus went on a 9-0 run to cut the deficit to seven, but North Platte responded by scoring the next 10 points and taking a 46-29 lead.
The next time the Discovers got close to North Platte was at a 56-49 deficit midway through the fourth quarter, but a Tonkinson 3 put the Bulldogs back up by 10 and put the game out of reach.
Columbus 49, North Platte 44
Clancy Brown scored 22 points to lead the North Platte girls basketball teams’ comeback effort, but it wasn’t enough to overpower Columbus in a 49-44 loss. Carly Purdy and Kylie Harvey both added eight in the loss.
“There were times and glimpses of who we want to be,” North Platte coach Tyson Hammond said. “We just got to do it more consistently. The first quarter wasn’t great for us, and I didn’t think it was necessarily because we didn’t play with effort. It was because we didn’t do a very good job of finding our matchups and talking and being active. We were standing too much.
“Offensively, I thought we had some really good shots early. We didn’t make any of them, and they started out with a pretty decent run.”
Columbus started the game by scoring the first nine points and shutting North Platte down for most of the quarter. It wasn’t until the end of the first that the Bulldogs showed some life.
Purdy scored three baskets, Macie Freeze added another and Brown got a steal and a layup all in the span of about two minutes to pull to within one just before the second quarter.
Two Addison Kudron 3s to start the second, though, helped the Discoverers go back up by eight. The Bulldogs struggled to score, only putting up six in the second, while Columbus 15 and took a 27-16 lead at halftime.
“We didn’t take care of the stuff we know we have to do well,” Hammond said. “We let a good shooter get some open looks early on just because we didn’t communicate with what we were doing very well.”
After Columbus scored the first five points of the third quarter, North Platte went on a 16-3 run into the fourth quarter to pull to within three at 35-32.
As much as the Bulldogs tried, they couldn’t get in control of the game. Every time North Platte cut the deficit to one, Columbus responded with a basket. When the Discoverers went up by five with about a minute left, there wasn’t much North Platte could do.
“We just have to find a way to do it from start to finish and not have the inconsistent parts of it,” Hammond said. “There were things we did really well, and there were things we have to get better at.”
North Platte boys (68)
Carter Kelley 26, River Johnston 13, Caleb Tonkinson 12, Kade Mohr 10, Tyler Luna 3, Kolten Tilford 2, Caleb Kinkaid 2.
Columbus (56)
Ean Luebbe 18, Tadan Bell 11, Ryan Eickhoff 8, Sam Kwapnioski 8, Tanner Esch 6, Braeden Schefus 3, Ashton LaPointe 2.