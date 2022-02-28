North Platte boys fall to Millard South in A-2 District tournament

River Johnston scored a game-high 21 points, but the North Platte boys basketball team fell to Millard South 58-42 Monday in the first round of the A-2 District tournament in North Platte. The Bulldogs end their season at 13-9.

“We knew we were going to have a tougher opponent today,” North Platte coach Matt Kaminski said. “They’re a really, really good defensive team. Some coaches told me they’re one of the better defensive teams in the Metro, and they junk you up a little bit, and they’re very, very physical. I think their physicality got to us a little bit at times, and we just couldn’t find a rhythm or momentum when we needed to.”

Carter Kelley scored 11 for the Bulldogs, and Tyler Luna added five. Austin Trotter led Millard South with 17, followed by Lance Rucker’s 14 and William Cooper’s 12.

The Patriots use four consecutive 3s at the beginning of the second quarter to take control of the game and change the pace. Before this, North Platte seemed to have the momentum, ending the quarter on a 6-0 run capped off by a Kelley buzzer-beating dunk.

But those 3s saw Millard South take a 20-12 lead. Johnston tried to get something going with a 3 himself to cut the deficit to five, but the North Platte offense struggled to get going in the second quarter, only scoring six points and going into halftime down 24-18.

The Bulldogs hovered around a four-point deficit early in the third quarter, but the Patriots went on an 8-2 run to pull ahead by 10 points at 34-24.

North Platte couldn’t get a run going when it needed to most. Shots weren’t falling, and the Millard South defense proved to be too difficult for North Platte to handle.

The loss marks the last games of seniors Kade Mohr, Caleb Tonkinson, Carson Uehling, Ryan Kaminski, Andrew Solon and Luna.

“These guys, the example that the upperclassmen have set,” Kaminski said. “This is a tough one to finish on, but this has to be motivation for the offseason. (We need to) take some nuggets and things that the upperclassmen and seniors have taught them. I think we have younger guys that are ready to step into those roles and do that.”

Millard South (58)

Austin Trotter 17, Lance Rucker 14, William Cooper 12, Gage Stenger 7, Braden Cannon 5, Maal Jal 3.

North Platte (42)

River Johnston 21, Carter Kelley 11, Tyler Luna 5, Caleb Tonkinson 4, Caleb Kinkaid 1.

