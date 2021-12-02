North Platte boys, girls basketball teams sweep Millard West in season opener

Caleb Kinkaid and Carter Kelley made a pair of free throws in overtime to help the North Platte boys basketball team defeat Millard West on Thursday in the season opener.
Earlier in the night, Carly Purdy made a buzzer-beating shot under the basket to help the Bulldog girls defeat the Wildcats.
Late heroics helped North Platte sweep Millard West as both squads started their seasons 1-0.
North Platte 60, Millard West 58
Two fouls in the span of two seconds of game time forced the Bulldogs and the Wildcats to head to overtime, where North Platte earned the 60-58 victory.
Kelley led all players with 20 points, followed by River Johnston’s 18. Kinkaid added eight, and Tyler Luna scored seven. Trace Thaden led Millard West with 17 points, while Zac Grandgenett added 13.
The Bulldogs fouled Peyton Moore with 1.6 seconds left in the fourth quarter, and the Millard West junior made one of them to give the Wildcats a 54-53 advantage.
North Platte connected with Kelley on the other end of the court, and Kelley was fouled going up for the shot with 0.4 seconds left. He made the latter half of his free throws to force the game into overtime, where he gave the Bulldogs an early lead with a layup.
Thaden tied the game, but Millard West fouled Kinkaid with just over a minute left, and Kinkaid’s two free throws put North Platte ahead for good.
The two teams were tied 25-25 at halftime, after Johnston made a 3 just before the buzzer. North Platte played from behind for most of the second half, erasing a seven-point third quarter deficit and an eight-point fourth quarter one.
The Bulldogs finally tied the game at 53-53 on two Johnston free throws.
North Platte 41, Millard West 40
Nine seconds is a long time. It was more than enough time for Carly Purdy to collect a rebound, rise for a shot and watch the ball sail through the net as the buzzer sounded for the end of regulation.
Purdy’s only score of the fourth quarter — one that gave her 11 for the game — was the most important one as North Platte defeated Millard West 41-40.
“Until that last buzzer goes, you have to keep playing,” coach Tyson Hammond said. “I thought we did a great job of continuing to play until it was over, and Carly was able to put it in.”
Clancy Brown led the Bulldogs with 19 points and was a key part of North Platte taking an early lead in the first quarter. She had 11 points in the first alone as the Bulldogs took an 18-11 lead.
North Platte extended that lead to as large as 12 in the second quarter while going into halftime up 25-18. The Bulldogs played with a lead for most of the second half, but the baskets stopped falling.
North Platte only scored six in the third quarter, and Millard West cut the deficit to five heading into the fourth.
“We got a little tired,” Hammond said. “We have to play more people, and we plan on playing more people, but we got off to a good start, and we felt good about the people that were out there as far as what they were executing.”
Millard West finally took a lead with 9.3 seconds left thanks to a Neleigh Gessert 3. Brown brought the ball down the court, got the ball to Sedina Hayes in the corner with about two seconds left. Hayes put up a contested shot, Purdy grabbed the rebound and went up with the game winner.
“They played really hard,” Hammond said. “There were some things that we maybe weren’t as good at as the stats might say. We gave up a lot of open 3s, and they missed a lot of them, and that helped us a ton tonight, obviously. That’s a really good team.”
North Platte boys (60)
Carter Kelley 20, River Johnston 18, Caleb Kinkaid 8, Tyler Luna 7, Kolten Tilford 3, Carson Uehling 2, Kade Mohr 2.
Millard West (58)
Trace Thaden 17, Zac Grandgenett 13, Cole Kirschner 10, Peyton Moore 8, Jaidyn Gaius-Anyaegbu 5, Cooper Fortune 3, Avery Moore 2.
North Platte girls (41)
Clancy Brown 19, Carly Purdy 11, Ellie Blakely 7, Kylie Harvey 4.
Millard West (40)
Libby Hoffman 14, Neleigh Gessert 11, Grace Kelley 5, Taylor Hansen 4, Kenna Scholting 4, Norah Gessert 2.