North Platte boys, girls basketball teams sweep Millard West in season opener

North Platte extended that lead to as large as 12 in the second quarter while going into halftime up 25-18. The Bulldogs played with a lead for most of the second half, but the baskets stopped falling.

North Platte only scored six in the third quarter, and Millard West cut the deficit to five heading into the fourth.

“We got a little tired,” Hammond said. “We have to play more people, and we plan on playing more people, but we got off to a good start, and we felt good about the people that were out there as far as what they were executing.”

Millard West finally took a lead with 9.3 seconds left thanks to a Neleigh Gessert 3. Brown brought the ball down the court, got the ball to Sedina Hayes in the corner with about two seconds left. Hayes put up a contested shot, Purdy grabbed the rebound and went up with the game winner.

“They played really hard,” Hammond said. “There were some things that we maybe weren’t as good at as the stats might say. We gave up a lot of open 3s, and they missed a lot of them, and that helped us a ton tonight, obviously. That’s a really good team.”

North Platte boys (60)