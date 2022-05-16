North Platte boys golf finishes 5th at A-3 District

Jesse Mauch just missed qualifying as an individual for the NSAA state golf tournament Monday.

But the North Platte sophomore still took away some positives from the season.

“I was kind of the one guy who tagged along on the team last year,” Mauch said after he shot a round of 84 at Lake Maloney Golf Course during the A-3 District meet. “Then this year being (in the) No. 1 (spot) and having a bigger role, (the season) means a lot.

“Given how the wind was and how the front nine (holes) were playing, I was pretty happy (with the score). But I know there was a couple strokes (on the day) that I wish I could have got.”

North Star’s Carson Kildow and Creighton Prep’s Theodore Peterson tied for the final individual state qualifying spots with rounds of 83.

Mauch, who had a 41 over his first nine holes, tied with Gretna’s Calan Mikos, at just a stroke back.

Creighton Prep (306) won the district title, followed by Gretna and Millard North, which also qualified for state as teams, with the respective team rounds of 322 and 336.

North Platte finished fifth overall with a team score of 366. Mauch was followed by teammates River Johnston (89), Rylan Perry (93), Elliott Longmore (100) and Cayden Rombach (110).

“We obviously didn’t play our best today,” North Platte coach Matt Kaminski said. “The wind kicked up and gave us some problems, it gave everyone problems.

“We just didn’t bring our best,” Kaminski said. “We have some pretty young resilient kids and I thought each had their snapshot moment of what they are capable of. We’re just going to strive to be more consistent.”

Creighton Prep teammates Connor Jasso-Steichen and Luke Strako tied for first with the individual low round of 73, three strokes better than Gretna’s Nolan Johnson.

Mauch finished his round on the front nine of the course, which he said played a bit tougher especially as the wind picked up in the afternoon.

“It was (struggles) with club selection and, in my opinion, the front of the greens were a little harder,” Mauch said.

He said his approach shots to the greens were what helped him throughout the day.

He closed out his round just missing a long put for a chance to par the No. 9 after he chipped on the green from a sand-trap in the back of the hole.

“I thought I had the right line,” Mauch said of the putt. “At the end I thought it was going to go a little more left but I was pretty happy with it. It was a good bogey save.”

He knows what he needs to work on over the summer and offseason to hopefully qualify for state next season.

“Definitely my short game and driving,” he said. “Chipping around the greens and getting more ups and downs.”

A-3 District

Team results

(Top 3 qualify)

1, Creighton Preparatory School, 306. 2, Gretna, 322. 3, Millard North, 336. 4, Lincoln Pius X, 356. 5, North Platte, 366. 6, Lincoln North Star, 388. 7, Lincoln High, NTS. 8, Omaha South, NTS.

Individual qualifiers

1, Connor Jasso-Steichen, Creighton Prep, 73. 2, Luke Strako, Creighton Prep, 73. 3, Nolan Johnson, Gretna, 76. 4, Zachary McCormack, Creighton Prep, 77. 5, Beau Petersen, Gretna, 77. 6, Matthew Bartek, Lincoln Pius X, 78. 7, Douglas Ruge, Millard North, 78. 8, Samuel Vocelka, Millard North, 80. 9, Samuel Dameier, Millard North, 81. 10, Carson Kildow, Lincoln North Star, 83. T10, Theodore Peterson, Creighton Prep, 83.

