North Platte boys golf hosts home invite

St. Pat’s Teegan Sonneman finished runner-up after shooting an 80, and two North Platte golfers finished in the top 15 as the Bulldog boys golf team hosted an invitational at River’s Edge Golf Club on Friday to kick off the 2022 season.

Scottsbluff won the team title with a 338, followed by Ogallala (345), Alliance (351), the North Platte Blue team (360) and St. Pat’s (366). McCook came in sixth with a 371 and the North Platte Gold team came in seventh with a 377.

Hastings’ Brayden Schram won after shooting a 79. Alliances’ Taytom Timbers finished third, followed by Ogallala’s Colton Knispoel, Ogallala’s Caleb Castillo and Scottsbluff’s Kaedon Patton.

“For the most part, I’m pleased with how the kids grinded today in tough conditions,” North Platte coach Matt Kaminski said. “We just have to keep learning from every meet, especially with young kids. There’s a lot of parity and a lot of competition going on, and that’s a good thing, but we want to continue to improve and keep learning every meet.”

North Platte Gold’s Lukas Borges shot the best of every North Platte golfer with an 86. Rylan Perry led North Platte Blue with an 87. Jesse Mauch finished with an 88, Elliot Langmore shot a 91, Kaden Cooper finished with 94 and Ryan Kaminski posted a 108 for North Platte Blue.

River Johnston carded a 92, Cayden Rombach shot a 95, Myles Peters finished with a 104 and Payton Alexander shot a 110 for North Platte Gold.

“We’re going to learn a lot about ourself the next couple meets,” Kaminski said. “We’re just going to try to find the consistent guys and kids in practice and in meets that are doing what we ask.”

Defending Class D champions St. Pat’s were led by Sonneman’s 80. Connor Hasenauer came in 15th after shooting an 87. Matthew Phelps carded a 95, Gage Deeds shot a 104 and Seth Engler finished with a 114.

“It was a good day,” St. Pat’s coach Brendan Lynes said. “We got our feet wet and with only a couple days of practice ... That’s what I told the boys before, ‘Put your best effort out there. Whatever happens, happens.’ And that’s what happened today. It was good. I’m proud of those guys.”

North Platte Golf Invite

Team

1, Scottsbluff 338. 2, Ogallala 345. 3, Alliance 351. 4, North Platte Blue 360. 5, St. Pat’s 366. 6, McCook 371. 7, North Platte Gold 377. 8, Sidney 378. 9, Gering 378. 10, Broken Bow 182. 11, Hastings 391. 12, Gothenburg 396. 13, Lexington 407. 14, Valentine 418.

Top 15

1, Brayden Schram, Has., 79. 2, Teegan Sonneman, SP, 80. 3, Taytom Timbers, All., 81. 4, Colton Knispoel, Oga., 82. T5, Caleb Castillo, Oga., 83. T5, Kaedon Patton, Sco., 83. 7, Austyn Thyne, Sco., 84. T9, Jayden McCracken, All., 85. T9, Treyton York, Sco., 85. 10, Jack Maser, Ger., 86. T11, Hunter Hansen, McC., 86. T11, Lukas Borges, NPG, 86. 13, Noah Shaddick, Sco. 86. 14, Rylan Perry, NPB, 87. 15, Connor Hasenauer, SP, 87.

Area Teams

Ogallala — Corbin Murphy 89, Jake Hiltibrand 91, Luke Hiltibrand 94.

North Platte Blue — Jesse Mauch 88, Elliott Longmore 91, Kaden Cooper 94, Ryan Kaminski 108.

St. Pat’s — Matthew Phelps 95. Gage Deeds 104, Seth Engler 121.

McCook — Jonas Summerville 90, Landon Kmoch 92, Reid Loop 103, Matthew Nichols 114.

North Platte Gold — River Johnston 92, Cayden Rombach 95, Myles Peters 104, Payton Alexander 110.

Broken Bow — Zach Gaffney 91, Nathan Reynolds 96, Carsten Fox 97, J.R. Schaaf 98, Austin Harvey 115.

Gothenburg — Maddox Rickertsen 96, Jake Kozeal 96, Kai Jorgensen 98, Braeden Anderson 106, Ty Bartels 110.

Lexington — Ethan Minns 90, Adrian Galvin 104, Andrew Hanson 106, Topher Swartz 107, Noah Scheer 124.

