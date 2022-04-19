North Platte boys soccer defeats Gering on the road

The North Platte boys soccer team defeated Gering 4-2 on the road Tuesday.

Even though it took some time to adjust and figure out what was needed to be done, North Platte coach Danny Whitney felt confident in his team.

“It took us the first 10-15 minutes to figure it out and then I thought the middle portion of the game we played really well,” Whitney said. “We had a large chunk of the possession and created chances. The last part of the game was a lesson on finishing out a game for us. We let down in a few areas and gave a team some chances to score and they did. The end score is what it was, but I feel pretty confident in our guys after today.”

The last time the two teams faced off was April 2 in Norfolk when North Platte took the 3-1 win. Tuesday’s goal was to use the width of the field and to put pressure on Gering.

“Today for us to be successful was to use the width, it was about getting the ball out wide, getting numbers up and getting the ball into the box. When we did that, I thought we found chances and were successful,” Whitney said. “When we tried to play through the middle, it got muddled. When we held onto the ball too long, we attracted a crowd, but when we were moving it and using the width and getting the ball into the box, we were putting pressure on them.”

Within the first five minutes of the game, North Platte’s Mason Carter scored to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead. It took some time before either team got anything done.

With 17:16 remaining in the first half, Ty Hilderbrand got his first goal of the game. Caden Miller scored 10 minutes later.

The final goal of the game for North Platte was on a penalty kick by Hilderbrand with 40 seconds left in the first half. The Bulldogs led 4-0 at halftime.

About 10 minutes into the second half, Carson Uehling was issued a yellow card which quickly turned to a red card on his way to the bench.

“It was a foul that he ended up making worse than it needed to be, but we addressed it with him and he understands what happened and a lesson to learn there,” Whitney said.

Gering held North Platte scoreless in the second half as both sides saw balls sail over the net and goalies make vital saves.

It wasn’t until there were three minutes remained that Gering got its first goal from Isaiah Murillo, his first goal of the season.

Then with under a minute left, one more went into the net for Gering as Elijah Bradford scored with 38 seconds remaining in the game.

North Platte will travel to Lincoln to face the North Star on Friday.

“We haven’t had a lot of opportunity to practice outside on nice days the way that the weather has been, so it will be nice to get a couple of solid days of some training in, go over a few things and hopefully get guys healthy and ready to go for Friday,” Whitney said.