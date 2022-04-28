North Platte boys soccer falls in shootout against Scottsbluff

Scottsbluff’s JT Painter guessed correctly on Mason Carter’s shootout attempt. He had made the right guess earlier in the shootout, but his save on Carter’s shot to the left ended the game for good.

The Bearcats defeated North Platte 3-2 (4-3 shootout) Thursday in the regular season finale in North Platte.

“It was a great game,” Scottsbluff coach Nate Rock said. “We battled. We had some opportunities that rattled off the post. They did too. It was evenly fought.”

Scottsbluff controlled the pace for most of the first half, but an early mistake had the Bearcats playing from behind. North Platte’s Ty Hilderbrand scored on a fast break two and a half minutes into the game after a Scottsbluff defender misplayed the ball.

“I’m proud of Ty and the way he’s played this year and the type of leader that he’s been for us,” North Platte coach Danny Whitney said. “It’s good to get up a goal, but we’ve got to have the understanding that the other team isn’t going to quit. Scottsbluff certainly didn’t.”

The Bearcats had some opportunities to tie the game throughout the first half, but they hit the crossbar twice and the goalpost once.

“It just seemed like we had some bad luck,” Rock said. “I think there were four we counted off the post.”

Scottsbluff finally broke through four minutes into the second half when Kellon Harris scored on a wide-open pass in front of the net. Ten minutes later, Jason Escamilla Venzor sniped the top left corner of the net to put the Bearcats ahead 2-1.

North Platte later tied the score with 19:29 left in the game when Breckin Torrez floated the ball over Painter’s head.

Both teams had their chances to score in regulation and overtime, but the 2-2 tie remained until the shootout. Scottsbluff scored on all its attempts, and Painter saved shots from both Torrez and Carter.

“They just kept battling, and in the shootout, they buried their shots,” Rock said. “JT was able to get two. We were very pleased with that.”

North Platte heads to the A-1 District as the No. 5 seed, where it will face Bellevue East on the road Saturday. Scottsbluff will host Gering in the first round of the B-8 Subdistrict on Monday.

“I love the way we stood tall and competed all throughout that overtime,” Whitney said. “The result was a Scottsbluff win, but I don’t think our guys could have any regrets about the effort they put in.”

