North Platte boys soccer falls to Omaha Central in shootout

North Platte keeper Brody Sheets guessed right on Omaha Central’s fourth kick of the shootout, but as he tipped the ball in an effort to make the save, the ball hit the side of the net and trickled in.

Sheets guessed wrong on the next one, sealing Omaha Central’s victory.

Tyler Luna and Mason Carter scored goals nearly two minutes apart in regulation, but it wasn’t enough to fight off Omaha Central, as the Eagles won 3-2 (4-3) on Friday at North Platte.

“I think we stunned them a little bit with the two goals,” North Platte coach Danny Whitney said. “We kind of lost what we were trying to do a little bit after those goals. I think we got a little excited, and that’s what led them back in the game. I can’t be anything but proud of the effort of our guys and the way they committed to the things we asked them to do and committing to the game plan and the way we want to play.”

Omaha Central controlled the pace for most of the first half, but the North Platte defense limited how many shots the Eagles took on Sheets. When they did get shots on goal, Sheets was there every time to make the save.

“I’m incredibly impressed with our defense,” Whitney said. “The composure that they played with, the way they were organized, the way that they communicated. We knew we were playing against a team that would possess the ball, that’s very technically talented, and we knew it would be tough to even have much of the ball. But the way we played defensively … allowed us to be in good positions when we wanted to actually string some passes together and get some attack.”

Coming out of halftime with a 0-0 tie, Tyler Luna made the most of a loose ball in front of the net. He fired a shot to the right of the Eagles’ keeper and put the first point on the board.

Two minutes later, Mason Carter fired a shot off a free kick into the back of the net to give North Platte a 2-0 lead nine minutes into the second half.

“I’m proud of how (Luna) stepped up and bang that in. There was no messing around. He saw an opportunity and jumped on it,” Whitney said. “The second goal by Mason, that was smart soccer.”

The Eagles, however, were able to stun North Platte in kind, when a shot finally made its way past Sheets with 24 minutes left on the clock. Less than a minute later, the North Platte defense blew coverage and allowed a goal on breakaway, which tied the game at 2-2.

Both teams missed opportunities to score the go-ahead goal, and the game went into overtime. Omaha Central had a shot deflect off the crossbar early in the second overtime period, but neither team scored.

Omaha Central took a 2-0 lead in the shootout after North Platte missed its first two shots. Ty Hilderbrand, Caden Miller and Luna each made their shots, but Omaha Central made two of their final three to seal the win.

“They were in an experience that probably they weren’t expecting to be in, with the shootout and overtime,” Whitney said. “But with this group, the next time we’re in that situation, they’re going to be much more prepared.”

