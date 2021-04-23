North Platte boys soccer wins twice; girls fall in 2nd game to Lincoln East

All good things have to come to an end at some point. And for the North Platte girls soccer, that good thing has left them feeling confident and able to compete with the best of Class A.

The Bulldogs fell to Lincoln East 3-1 in a game that saw goalie Abby Orr make 27 saves and the offense create plenty of chances that just weren’t connecting. It also snapped a 10-game win streak as North Platte went from starting the season 2-3 to sitting at 12-4.

“It’s an odd thing to say, but I thought we played our very best game last,” said North Platte coach Sarah Kaminski, also referring to the team’s 4-0 win over Lincoln North Star earlier in the day. “This is probably one of the two hardest played games that we brought. We continue to ask the girls to be a little bit better today than they were yesterday and every single one of them rose to the occasion.”

Gracie Haneborg led with three goals against North Star, and Sydney Letourneau added one. Clancy Brown picked up two assists and Kaitlyn Evans had one.

Against the Spartans, though, Haneborg notched the Bulldogs’ only goal with 8:35 left to put the score at 2-1.

North Platte pushed players up in the final eight minutes, and it almost worked as Browns’ cross nearly connected with a teammate in front of the goal.