North Platte boys soccer wins twice; girls fall in 2nd game to Lincoln East

Tyler Luna’s shot deflected off a Lincoln East defender and into the net. Collin Manzano snuck a shot past the Lincoln East goalie. Jaden Dike saved a crucial penalty kick that would have tied the game.
It was these three moments that defined North Platte boys soccer’s win over Lincoln East on Friday in its second game of the day and left coach Danny Whitney feeling “amazing.”
“I think we’ve believed in ourselves all year. I’ve certainly believed in this group,” Whitney said. “I think we were due to make a good memory, and I think we did that today with two wins, especially the second one, just kind of gutting it out against a really solid (Lincoln) East team.”
The Bulldogs easily defeated Lincoln North Star earlier in the day in a 3-0 shutout that saw Jaylan Ruffin score two goals and Ryan Kaminski add one.
But the heroes in this game were Luna, Manzano and Dike.
Luna struck at the 34:53 mark when his hard-kicked shot at the top of the goalie box ricocheted off a defender and into the back of the net away from the Lincoln East goalie.
It took the Spartans about eight minutes to tie the game on a perfectly timed cross to an open forward in front of the net.
Both teams had their chances, but North Platte snagged the final goal of the game with just under seven minutes left in the first half when Manzano beat out a defender for a one-on-one with the goalie, and shot it past him.
Both North Platte and Lincoln East players were issued red cards in separate incidents, meaning the game was played 10-on-10 most of the second half.
Lincoln East was awarded a penalty kick after a player was pulled down in the goalie box, but Dike guessed right and made a diving save by the left post.
“I mean, PK’s are always sort of a guess,” Dike said. “But when I’m walking up for blocking a PK, I just have to look in their eyes and make an assumption, and that’s all I did and guess the right way.”
Dike made a bunch of saves in the second half to keep Lincoln East off the board, and he gave credit to his defense for the performance.
“I’m proud of me, but that goes out to my defense,” Dike said. “That’s a lot of good defense, and they’ve been good all year, and they showed it today.”
The Bulldogs only have one game left — a road matchup with Scottsbluff on Thursday — and Whitney said North Platte is better now than it was at the start of the season.
“I think what happened today was we saw belief, finally,” Whitney said. “That we have an identity and we know who we are and we all believe in it. When we’re dedicated to just doing what our job and our role is, then those good things will come.”
North Platte girls
All good things have to come to an end at some point. And for the North Platte girls soccer, that good thing has left them feeling confident and able to compete with the best of Class A.
The Bulldogs fell to Lincoln East 3-1 in a game that saw goalie Abby Orr make 27 saves and the offense create plenty of chances that just weren’t connecting. It also snapped a 10-game win streak as North Platte went from starting the season 2-3 to sitting at 12-4.
“It’s an odd thing to say, but I thought we played our very best game last,” said North Platte coach Sarah Kaminski, also referring to the team’s 4-0 win over Lincoln North Star earlier in the day. “This is probably one of the two hardest played games that we brought. We continue to ask the girls to be a little bit better today than they were yesterday and every single one of them rose to the occasion.”
Gracie Haneborg led with three goals against North Star, and Sydney Letourneau added one. Clancy Brown picked up two assists and Kaitlyn Evans had one.
Against the Spartans, though, Haneborg notched the Bulldogs’ only goal with 8:35 left to put the score at 2-1.
North Platte pushed players up in the final eight minutes, and it almost worked as Browns’ cross nearly connected with a teammate in front of the goal.
“We gave ourselves a lot of chances and opportunities, and that’s not necessarily a negative thing,” Kaminski said. “That’s a positive thing because we know we can create. Again, we want to be at our very, very best when district rolls around, and I think these girls have definitely put themselves on the path to get there.”
Lincoln East closed out the game with one final goal with 7.2 seconds left to take the 3-1 win.
Orr had 41 saves on the day and, aside from the three goals that went in against Lincoln Southeast, was a major reason for the Bulldogs’ strong play on Friday.
“She is a very dynamic gamer,” Kaminski said. “She rises to the occasion. She had that look in her eyes when the day started today, so I knew she was going to have a fabulous day.”
At the start of the season, Kaminski described her team as a work in progress, a team that will get better as the season progresses. With one game remaining — a Thursday night showdown with Scottsbluff — Kaminski reflected on how far North Platte has come.
“You come in with a group that has three returning varsity players at all, and that tends to dictate your expectations for them,” Kaminski said. “They have just exceeded those by miles.”