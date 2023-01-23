North Platte boys, St. Pat's girls boast impressive January's

Two impressive stretches for the North Platte boys and St. Pat’s girls basketball teams have turned their seasons around as the final third of the season approaches.

The Bulldogs started their season 4-6 but have won their next six games to boast a solid 10-6 record with wins over Kearney Catholic, Lexington, Sidney, Northwest, McCook and York in that stretch.

The Irish started the season 1-5 but have won 10 of their last 11 games to improve to 11-6. St. Pat’s beat teams like Elm Creek, Wauneta-Palisade, Overton and Perkins County during that stretch. The Irish also finished third at the SPVA Tournament, defeating Chase County 48-40 in the third-place game.

Both teams look to continue their winning ways as we enter a new week of the high school basketball season.

Boys teams in the rankings

Ogallala stayed at No. 1 in Omaha World-Herald reporter Stu Pospisil’s Class C1 rankings. The Indians defeated Alliance 83-43 and Ainsworth 86-61 last week.

Maywood-Hayes Center stayed at No. 1 in the Class D1 rankings. The Wolves didn’t play last week.

St. Pat’s stayed at No. 2 in the Class D1 rankings. The Irish won the SPVA Tournament last week.

Dundy County-Stratton remained at No. 4 in the Class D1 rankings. The Tigers defeated Wallace 67-36 last week.

South Loup remained at No. 6 in the Class D1 rankings. The Bobcats defeated Arcadia/Loup City 58-24 last week.

Girls teams in the rankings

Gothenburg stayed at No. 4 in Omaha World-Herald reporter Mike Patterson’s Class C1 rankings. The Swedes lost to Class B No. 5 Sidney 45-43 last week.

Maywood-Hayes Center remained at No. 1 in the Class D1 rankings. The Wolves didn’t play last week.

Games to watch

Due to the RPAC, MNAC and SWC Tournaments happening this week, there are no set-in-stone matchups yet. If certain teams win, there could be some exciting matchups in store later in the week.

The boys bracket of the RPAC Tournament could see Class D1 No. 1 Maywood-Hayes Center take on Class D1 No. 4 Dundy County-Stratton on Friday in the semifinals.

The boys bracket of the MNAC Tournament could also see Class D1 No. 6 South Loup take on Mullen in the championship on Saturday.

The girls bracket of the RPAC Tournament could see Class D1 No. 1 Maywood-Hayes Center face Class D1 No. 7 Alma in the championship on Saturday.

The girls bracket of the SWC Tournament could see Class C1 No. 4 Gothenburg face Class C1 No. 9 Minden in the championship on Saturday.

Boys records

Class A

North Platte (10-6)

Class B

McCook (9-4), Lexington (3-11)

Class C1

Ogallala (16-0), Cozad (10-6), Gothenburg (7-6), Chase County (5-9), Broken Bow (2-9)

Class C2

Hershey (8-7), Sandhills Valley (6-6), Hi-Line (4-9), Maxwell (4-11), Sutherland (0-10)

Class D1

Maywood-Hayes Center (15-0), St. Pat’s (14-2), Dundy County-Stratton (12-2), South Loup (11-2), Hitchcock County (9-4), Perkins County (9-6), Southwest (5-9)

Class D2

Garden County (10-3), Hyannis (9-2), Mullen (9-3), Paxton (9-3), Sandhills/Thedford (8-4), South Platte (5-8), Brady (5-10), Wallace (3-9), Creek Valley (2-8), Arthur County (2-9), Wauneta-Palisade (2-12), Medicine Valley (1-11), Anselmo-Merna (0-15)

Girls records

Class A

North Platte (3-14)

Class B

McCook (5-8), Lexington (0-15)

Class C1

Hershey (14-3), Gothenburg (11-2), Ogallala (9-6), Broken Bow (8-4), Chase County (8-7), Cozad (4-12)

Class C2

St. Pat’s (11-6), Southwest (9-5), South Loup (8-5), Perkins County (8-6), Sutherland (1-11)

Class D1

Maywood-Hayes Center (15-0), South Platte (10-5), Sandhills Valley (7-7), Hi-Line (3-10), Maxwell (2-13)

Class D2

Paxton (10-2), Wauneta-Palisade (9-5), Sandhills/Thedford (8-4), Anselmo-Merna (7-6), Garden County (6-6), Mullen (5-7), Medicine Valley (5-8), Arthur County (4-8), Hitchcock County (4-10), Hyannis (3-8), Wallace (3-9), Dundy County-Stratton (3-12), Brady (2-13), Creek Valley (1-9)