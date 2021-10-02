North Platte boys tennis finishes 4th in GNAC Tournament

Layton Moss and Cy Wagner had Scottsbluff’s Aaron Schaff and Barrett Frank on the ropes during the final match of the No. 1 doubles bracket on Saturday.
The North Platte duo was down 5-2, but turned things around winning four straight games, taking a 6-5 lead and all the momentum at that point.
Scottsbluff tightened its play, limited mistakes and went on to dominate the last three games, winning 8-6.
“Give credit to Scottsbluff, they found a way to come back and end up beating us 8-6, but it wasn’t because of a lack of effort,” North Platte coach Dale Hall said. “I thought the kids played well as a team, and I liked what I saw today.”
Although Moss and Wagner didn’t get the win over Scottsbluff, they did beat two other opponents to finish third in the bracket and help North Platte finish fourth at the GNAC Tournament in North Platte.
“We win that match, and we’re tied for second with Scottsbluff,” Hall said. “So there was a lot riding on that match. Hastings ended up getting a win over there at No. 1 singles, putting them ahead of us.”
Joe Stone also finished third in No. 1 singles after defeating Gering's Noah Moreno and Scottsbluff’s Brayden Schram. McCook’s Isaac Hinze went undefeated and only lost two games all day.
North Platte’s Adam Freeze and Marcus Trotta picked up wins in No. 2 Doubles over Gering’s Brandon Jensen and Guri Hayers and Hastings’ Ben Hafer and Jackson Graves.
McCook’s Payton Dellevoet and Jonny Frank went undefeated and scored four points for the Bison.
“It kind of shows that they’ve gotten a little better as the year’s gone on,” Hall said. “We mixed up the lineup a bit, ended up putting Joe Stone at No. 1 singles, and Joe came away with some big wins.
“I just think today, a lot of it was guys playing hard throughout the entire match.”
Team results
1, McCook; 2, Scottsbluff; 3, Hastings; 4, North Platte; 5, Gering.
Individual results
No. 1 Singles
Joe Stone (North Platte) def. Noah Moreno (Gering) 9-8
Isaac Hinze (McCook) def. Brayden Schram (Hastings) 8-1
Stone def. Ethan Ramirez (Scottsbluff) 8-1
Hinze def. Moreno 8-0
Schram def. Stone 8-2
Ramirez def. Moreno 8-2
Hinze def. Stone 8-0
Schram def. Ramirez 8-2
Schram def. Moreno 8-3
Hinze def. Ramirez 8-1
No. 2 Singles
Jason Escamilla (Scottsbluff) def. Beckett Allen (North Platte) 8-3
Lincoln Michaelis (McCook) def. David Karpf (Gering) 8-0
Parker Ablott (Hastings) def. Allen 8-3
Escamilla def. Karpf 8-1
Michaelis def. Allen 8-0
Escamilla def. Ablott 8-1
Ablott def. Karpf 8-5
Michaelis def. Escamilla 8-0
Karpf def. Allen 8-2
Michaelis def. Ablott 8-2
No. 1 Doubles
Layton Moss/Cy Wagner (North Platte) def. Mason Kusek/Wyatt Tate (Hastings) 8-0
Aaron Schaff/Barrett Frank (Scottsbluff) def. Josiah Montanez/Isiah Murillo (Gering) 8-2
Evan Humphrey/Nathaniel Miller (McCook) def. Moss/Wagner 8-0
Schaff/Frank def. Kusek/Tate 8-4
Kusek/Tate def. Montanez/Murillo 8-2
Humphrey/Miller def. Schaff/Frank 8-1
Moss/Wagner def. Montanez/Murillo 8-1
Humphrey/Miller def. Kusek/Tate 8-0
Schaff/Frank def. Moss/Wagner 8-6
Humphrey/Miller def. Montanez/Murillo 8-0
No. 2 Doubles
Payton Dellevoet/Jonny Frank (McCook) def. Adam Freeze/Marcus Trotta (North Platte) 8-2
Abraham Hafner/Ethan Gion (Scottsbluff) def. Ben Hafer/Jackson Graves (Hastings) 8-4
Hafer/Graves def. Brandon Jensen/Guri Hayer (Gering) 8-0
Dellevoet/Frank def. Hafner/Gion 8-4
Freeze/Trotta def. Jensen/Hayer 8-0
Dellevoet/Frank def. Hafer/Graves 8-6
Hafner/Gion def. Freeze/Trotta 8-6
Dellevoet/Frank def. Jensen/Hayer 8-0
Freeze/Trotta def. Hafer/Graves 8-1
Hafner/Gion def. Jensen/Hayer 8-2
No. 3 Doubles
Kaiden Porter (McCook)/Noah Garcia (Gering) def. Jacob Henry/Parker Ginn (North Platte for Hastings) 8-3
Joel Miller/Jadon Karp (McCook) def. Brayden Porter/Kian Blomstedt (Scottsbluff) 8-4
Porter/Garcia def. Trevor Maston/Gabe Hulquist (North Platte) 8-1
Miller/Karp def. Henry/Ginn 8-1
Porter/Blomstedt def. Matson/Hulquist 8-1
Miller/Karp def. Porter/Garcia 8-2
Matson/Hulquist def. Henry/Ginn 8-4
Porter/Blomstedt def. Porter/Garcia 8-6
Miller/Karp def. Matson/Hulquist 8-2
Porter/Blomstedt def. Henry/Ginn 8-3