North Platte boys tennis finishes 4th in GNAC Tournament

Layton Moss and Cy Wagner had Scottsbluff’s Aaron Schaff and Barrett Frank on the ropes during the final match of the No. 1 doubles bracket on Saturday.

The North Platte duo was down 5-2, but turned things around winning four straight games, taking a 6-5 lead and all the momentum at that point.

Scottsbluff tightened its play, limited mistakes and went on to dominate the last three games, winning 8-6.

“Give credit to Scottsbluff, they found a way to come back and end up beating us 8-6, but it wasn’t because of a lack of effort,” North Platte coach Dale Hall said. “I thought the kids played well as a team, and I liked what I saw today.”

Although Moss and Wagner didn’t get the win over Scottsbluff, they did beat two other opponents to finish third in the bracket and help North Platte finish fourth at the GNAC Tournament in North Platte.

“We win that match, and we’re tied for second with Scottsbluff,” Hall said. “So there was a lot riding on that match. Hastings ended up getting a win over there at No. 1 singles, putting them ahead of us.”