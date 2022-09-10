North Platte boys tennis team hosts second straight home invite

The North Platte boys tennis team finished fifth at their home invite on Saturday against Kearney, Lexington, McCook, Scottsbluff and Holdrege in North Platte.

“The thing that I liked the most was it looked like everyone competed hard, playing for every game, every point, and that’s something we tried to emphasize yesterday,” North Platte coach Dale Hall said.

Despite rainy conditions that pushed the start time from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Bulldogs took the court against some of the top tennis teams in the state.

North Platte also hosted four other teams on Friday in a separate invite, giving the Bulldogs a chance to see a variety of opponents early. Madison Middle School, North Platte High School and Cody Park acted as host sites for the six teams.

Instead of having each division play at one court, teams traveled from site to site and played in a dual-like format.

“I think any time you can have something that’s similar to state, it’s going to be better for the kids,” Hall said. "The difference here is we still only did the one set to eight, where the state format is best two of three sets, third set tiebreaker. It’s good experience where they’re playing their state positions. They need practice going up against some of the other guys who will be in that division.”

Trevor Matson finished fifth at No. 1 singles after defeating Holdrege’s Aden Ingwerson 8-5. Kearney’s Asher Saulsberry placed first after winning all his Saturday matches, followed by McCook’s Nathaniel Miller in second.

Levi Luenenborg defeated Holdrege’s Chase Bailey 9-7 to finish fifth overall at No. 2 singles. Kearney’s Huston Cochran won the bracket after winning all his matches, and Lexington’s Noah Scherr came in second.

Layton Moss and Landon Brott finished fifth at No. 1 doubles after defeating Scottsbluff’s Cortez Palomo and Matthew Hafner 9-8 (4). Kearney’s Sam Rademacher and Eli Bond won all their matches to finish first, and McCook’s Evan Humphrey and Lincoln Michaelis came in second.

Nathan Unger and Cayden Roehrs finished in a three-way tie for fourth at No. 2 doubles after defeating Scottsbluff’s Joey Escamilla and Oliver Carpenter 8-4. Lexington’s Morgan Bailey and Andres Salinas and McCook’s Joel Miller and Payton Dellevoet finished in a tie for first.

“They have to work at believing in themselves a little bit,” Hall said. “Play your game. Make one more shot than your opponent, and if they can really work at doing that, moving their feet, they’re going to end up being better later on down the road.”