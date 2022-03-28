North Platte boys top Scottsbluff 2-0 on the road

The North Platte boy’s soccer team scored a goal in each half and used a strong goalkeeping effort from sophomore Brody Sheets to record the 2-0 win over Scottsbluff Monday at the Lander’s Soccer Complex in Scottsbluff.

Scottsbluff head coach Nate Rock said his team played well, they just couldn’t finish.

“With the exception of finishing the goal, I thought we played excellent,” Rock said. “I haven’t looked at the stats and film before I make any final determination, but I thought we were pretty dominant the entire game. We just couldn’t finish and that is soccer for you. I thought we had them pinned back and we kept coming at them and we just couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net.”

North Platte coach Danny Whitney said his team played well enough to get the win while scoring the goals that they needed.

“We grinded it out against an opponent that is always prepared and well coached and organized. They make it difficult and impossible to play against every time out,” Whitney said. “But we had what it took to get a couple goals in and luckily kept them out. They had some good chances. Luck was on our side a little bit and we defended well at times also.”

Neither team could sneak a ball by a keeper early with Scottsbluff having seven shots on net and North Platte a pair. It wasn’t until the 26th minute when North Platte found the back of the net as Jefrey Finchem scored an unassisted goal for the 1-0 lead.

North Platte came back with two more shots right away in the 27th minute and the 29th minutes but they both went astray. The Bearcats had a huge chance to score going into halftime as Abrahm Hafner had an excellent look on net, but Sheets goalkeeper made a save. Just before half, Aaron Schaff rifled a free kick high, leaving North Platte the 1-0 halftime lead.

The second half started in much the same way with Scottsbluff firing two shots on goal in the first minute to no avail. The Bearcats followed that with a shot wide in the following minutes. Seven minutes into the half, North Platte fired a shot wide.

Ten minutes in, North Platte cracked the net again, as Tyler Tyler Luna fed Ty Hilderbrand for the 2-0 lead.

Scottsbluff kept battling in the second half as late they peppered the goal with scoring chances. The first came 15 minutes into the half and the second 19 minutes into the half. With four minutes left Scottsbluff had another shot and then the topper on the game came with under 30 seconds to play when a Bearcat shot hit the post and went back into the field of play.

“We don’t keep possession stats, but I thought we did exactly what we wanted to do,” Rock said. “Our midfielders did a great job. Our back line did a great job of possessing the ball and we just moved the ball back and forth. We had them really chasing and they didn’t move their back four, they just sat there, and we had trouble breaking that down. We will need to get creative and find ways to break that down.”

Both teams played strong defensively. Whitney said goalkeeper Sheets did a fantastic job in net to get the win. Sheets had 11 saves in net.

“Our goalkeeper has a lot of natural talent and he is learning to be in command back there as a varsity goalkeeper,” Whitney said. “He made a lot of good saves and I thought out defense did well under pressure to try to eliminate shots and try to be in the way to get deflections and we were in the way and in good spots enough.”

Both teams will be back in action later in the week. North Platte had Lexington on Thursday on the road and Scottsbluff will entertain Grand Island Northwest on Saturday.