The North Platte boys wrestling team qualified 10 wrestlers for the state tournament next week after hosting the District A1 Tournament in North Platte on Saturday.

Ask Bulldog wrestler Xavier Albertson, the only North Platte wrestler to win his bracket, and he will tell you North Platte could have done more.

“As a team, we didn’t do what we wanted to do,” he said. “We only qualified 10. We could have qualified all 14, but (it was) a tough district.”

North Platte coach Dale Hall echoed Albertson in his own way but said he’s happy the Bulldogs still qualified 10 wrestlers.

“Overall, any time you qualify 10 kids for the state tournament, that’s got to be a good thing,” Hall said. “I’m kind of greedy, and I think about the ones that we lost. The kids wrestled hard, (but we) got to finish some matches.”

Albertson’s championship match with Millard South’s Tanner Fuller came down to the end, where Albertson fought off a few late attacks in the final minute of the third period. He countered a last-second shot and took control, winning his match by a 7-3 decision.

“I wrestled slow in the finals match, so I’m going to have to bring it if I want to place this year,” Albertson said.

Four other Bulldogs joined Albertson in the finals of their respective weight classes, but no one else claimed the district title.

Jace Kennel (138) couldn’t get that one last takedown against Millard South’s Logan Glynn, losing by decision 7-3.

The same happened to Ryan Fox (152) as he fell to Millard South’s Josiah Aburumuh by a 3-2 decision.

Brock Roblee (170) was pinned by Millard South’s Aiden Robertson, and Peyton Dimmitt (220) was pinned by Omaha North’s Tyler Stewart.

North Platte had a little more success in the third-place matches, starting with Brody Pitner’s (106) win over Gretna’s Jack Thompson by a pin in the first period.

Ty Haneborg (113) followed with a 3-1 decision win over Kearney’s Tavean Miller. Dominik Decent (195) also picked up a 7-3 decision win over Omaha North’s Tyson Johnson.

Dayton Gipe (126) lost to Omaha Westside’s Kooper T. Brandle by major decision in his third-place match, and Jaxon Halverson (285) lost to Omaha Westside’s Broc R. Regner by 8-6 decision.

“Right now going into the state tournament, the only champion we have was Xavier,” Hall said. “Seed-wise, he’ll be sitting alright, but everyone else, we’ll be going against a third-seed first round, and then second round, they’re going to have to bring it and be ready. Bottom-line, any time you get to the state tournament, you’re going to see good kids throughout the state tournament. You’re going to have to be ready.”

North Platte’s four other wrestlers reached the heartbreak round but came up short.

Kole Weigel (120) lost to Omaha Westside’s Shawn R. Packett by 3-2 decision.

Kirk Wilson (132) fell to Gretna’s Kale Vice by 5-4 decision. Wilson had initially won the match after the referee awarded him two points for a last-second takedown. After deliberation with the other referee after Gretna’s coach made his argument, it was ruled Wilson didn’t have full control and the two points were taken away, making Vice the winner.

Haedyn Brauer (145) lost to Gretna’s Tyler Sheldon by a 7-6 decision, and Kayden Fisher (160) lost to Kearney’s Ethan Kowalek by pin. Kowalek defeated Fisher in the first round, and Fisher worked his way through the consolation bracket to reach the heartbreak round.

The NSAA State Wrestling Championships begins Thursday with Classes A and D at 9:30 a.m.

“We’re just going to have to get it going next week, first round,” Hall said.