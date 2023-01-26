North Platte boys wrestling sweeps Millard West, Northwest

Brock Roblee just wanted the win more.

That’s how North Platte wrestling coach Dale Hall described Roblee’s win during the Bulldogs’ second dual Thursday against Grand Island Northwest.

Roblee, who was winning his match against Nolan Moorman by two, got caught in a near pin late in the third period and suddenly found himself down by a point with only six seconds left.

The North Platte senior broke free instantly and, instead of going for overtime, completed the reversal with one second left, winning the match and picking up a win by decision for North Platte.

“I think it was probably the same reaction the fans had,” Hall said. “Just total excitement. I’m thinking, ‘Let’s take this to overtime,’ and he’s thinking, ‘Let’s end it now.’ When he goes through things and starts believing in what offense he has, he can be pretty tough.”

The Bulldogs boys defeated both Northwest and Millard West 46-21 and 48-25, respectively, on Thursday in the final home dual of the season.

“We wrestled two pretty darn good teams,” Hall said.

North Platte fell behind 15-0 early against Northwest after Peyton Dimmitt (220 pounds) and Jaxon Halverson (285) were pinned and Brody Pitner (106) lost by decision.

North Platte started gaining ground when Ty Haneborg (113) pinned Kaleb Keiper and Kole Weigel held on for a decision win to put the score at 15-9.

Northwest’s Jonathan Taylor pinned Dayton Gipe (120) in the third period of their match in what would be Northwest’s last win of the dual.

Kirk Wilson (132) and Jace Kennel (138) won by pin. Then Haedyn Brauer (145) and Lathen Huntsman (152) won their matches by decision to give North Platte a 27-21 lead.

Ryan Fox (160) pinned Bo Bushhousen in the second period, Roblee won his match by decision, Xavier Albertson (182) defeated Cooper Ewoldt by major decision, and Dominic Decent (195) pinned Kolton Kerr.

North Platte started its dual with Millard West already ahead 12-0 after Millard West had to forfeit matches at 195 and 220.

Halverson added three more points to the Bulldogs’ total by defeating Jimmy Koubsky by decision.

Millard West then won the next four matches to take a 21-18 lead. Millard West’s Creighten Lassen pinned Pitner (106), Avery Russell defeated Haneborg (113) by decision, Enrique Haynes pinned Weigel (120) and Brian Davis pinned Gipe (126).

Wilson (132) broke the losing streak with a decision win over Ben McAllister. Kennel (138), Fox (152), and Huntsman (160) all won by pin, and Brauer and Roblee won by forfeit to put the score at 48-21.

Millard West’s Noah Blair won the final match of the dual when he defeated Albertson (182) by major decision.

“Biggest thing is some of the guys still got to get in better shape,” Hall said. “Conditioning this time of year … No. 1, you never want to lose because you’re not in good enough shape. No. 2, you want to be able to grind people into the mat to where they can’t finish the match because they’re exhausted. We’ve got to get some guys to where they’re at that level.”

GIRLS

Northwest 42, North Platte 33

The Grand Island Northwest girls wrestling team defeated North Platte 42-33 on Thursday in North Platte.

North Platte took an early lead when Northwest had to forfeit at 100 pounds. Ceann McIntosh (105) quickly pinned Gracie Huggins, and Monica Charging Elk (110) won by forfeit to extend the lead to 18-0.

Brooklyn Brown (120) won by forfeit, and Suubi Alexander (125) pinned Jaclyn Julian to further extend the lead to 30-0. Zarah Blaesi (130) defeated Ellie Smidt by decision to put the North Platte girls at 33 points.

That’s when Northwest started winning. Northwest’s Isabella Rivera pinned Afia Hunt (135), then Northwest picked up back-to-back forfeit wins to cut the deficit to 33-18.

Northwest’s Emma Harb pinned Cheyanne McGehee (155), and Northwest’s Chloe Mader pinned Lauren Bowers to put the score at 33-30. Northwest then won the final two matches by forfeit to take the dual 42-33.