North Platte boys wrestling win home dual tournament

Kole Weigel picked up his 100th career win, and the North Platte wrestling team swept its competition to win the North Platte Dual Tournament on Friday in North Platte.

Weigel earned the milestone win in North Platte’s second dual against Cheyenne Central. He pinned Isael Beal in the first period.

“Weigel came out and got his 100th career win … not a lot of people are getting 100 career wins, so that was nice,” North Platte coach Dale Hall said.

North Platte opened the tournament by shutting out Lincoln High, who only brought three wrestlers, 84-0. Hall said he had to remind the Bulldogs to stay focused for the second dual against Cheyenne Central after a light opening dual.

The Bulldogs then crushed Central 66-11. North Platte only lost two matches, one by pin at 126 pounds and another by technical fall at 182.

The Bulldogs pinned Central seven times in the dual.

North Platte faced Gering in the third dual in a rematch of the Bulldogs’ season opener and won 43-21 in North Platte’s closest dual of the day.

The Bulldogs climbed out of a 12-0 deficit after Weigel and Cayden Hilding were pinned in the first two matches. North Platte then won six consecutive matches – three by fall – to take a 33-12 lead.

North Platte beat Cheyenne East in the fourth dual 56-24. The Bulldogs pinned eight wrestlers in the win.

The Bulldogs wrapped up the tournament with a 60-24 win over Scottsbluff that featured only pins or forfeits.

“I thought the kids wrestled hard throughout the day and were able to win some good matches,” Hall said.

Ryan Fox won all five of his matches, four of which were by fall. He is still undefeated this season. Brody Pitner, Kirk Wilson, Lathan Huntsman, Brock Roblee and Xavier Albertson won all of their matches.

“Overall, as an entire team, I thought the kids did a nice job of battling throughout,” Hall said. “It was just a great day for the Bulldogs.”

NORTH PLATTE GIRLS TOURNAMENT

The North Platte girls wrestling team hosted its first-ever tournament on Friday and finished tied for sixth as a team with Cheyenne East.

“I’m happy that they were able to wrestle in front of the home crowd and see what that was like,” Hall said. “I think some of the girls are starting to be a little more aggressive, and that’s huge in wrestling.”

The Crete girls won the team title with 146 points, followed by Lexington in second, Gering in third, Sandhills Valley in fourth and McCook in fifth.

North Platte didn’t have any first-place finishes, but the Bulldogs did have some girls place.

Ceann McIntosh placed runner-up at 105 after winning two of her matches.

Savanna Gove placed fourth at 115 after falling to Lincoln High’s Lesli Guerra-Avalos by decision. Janalliah Bourgeois finished fifth at 115 by pinning Lincoln High’s Bayan Sheruza. Monica Charging Elk placed eighth at 115.

Brooklyn Brown finished third at 120 after pinning Lexington’s Ruby Sloache. Jade Stockton came in sixth at 120.

Suubi Alexander placed fourth at 125 after losing to Bayard's Ashley Garza by decision.

Annalisia Hernandez placed fifth at 140 after defeating Lexington’s Yesenia Munoz by fall.

Hayleigh Toelle finished third at 145 after winning two of her matches.

Cheyenne McGehee placed sixth at 155 after losing to Crete’s Ashaya Steele by fall.

“It’s a special moment,” Hall said. “First time for North Platte to have our girls team here. It’s one of those deals where hopefully the girls years down the road go, ‘Hey, I was part of that first North Platte wrestling team, and we were able to start out the North Platte Girls Invite.’ It’s a pretty big deal.”