North Platte, Broken Bow, Cozad, Ogallala, Creek Valley girls golf qualifies for state

The North Platte, Ogallala, Broken Bow, Cozad and Creek Valley girls golf teams qualified for state on Monday in their respective districts.
The top three teams from each district advance to the state competition, as do the top 10 individual finishers.
North Platte finished third with 355 points at the A1 District at Stone Creek. Karsen Morrison placed third after shooting a 75, and Abbie Jones shot an 87 to finish eighth.
Hailey Matthews shot a 96, Kaylee Carlson carded a 97 and Emily Hansen scored a 110.
Ogallala finished third with 425 points at the B4 District at Hillside Golf Course. Jessica Folchert placed fifth after shooting a 95.
Reese Ribera shot a 102, Sydney Ribera carded a 114, Zoey Oatts finished with a 114 and Karlielynne Erp scored a 137.
Broken Bow won the C4 District at Holdrege Country Club after shooting a 372. Cozad came in second with a 395.
Cozad’s Lynzi Becker finished runner-up after shooting an 83. Karissa Jackson shot a 99 for the Haymakers, Sydney Howerter carded a 103 and Makenna Wilkinson scored a 110.
Broken Bow’s Camryn Johnson (91) and Emery Custer (92) finished third and fourth, respectively. Molly Custer placed seventh with a 94. Lainey Palmer finished 12th with a 101 and Taylor Schaaf posted a 101, good for 13th.
Creek Valley finished third with 469 points at the C5 District at Four Winds. Jordan Bocock finished third with a 91.
Kennedy Bocock carded a 104, Emily Marin shot a 132, Caitlyn Cabela finished with a 142 and Kaynslea Garfio scored a 148.
All three state competitions will take place Oct. 11 to 12. Class A is at Norfolk Country Club, Class B is at Scottsbluff Country Club and Class C is at Elks Country Club.
A1 District results
Team qualifiers
1, Millard North, 313; 2, Omaha Westside, 347; 3, North Platte 355.
Individual results
1, Katelyn Ruge, Millard North, 69; 2, Kaitlyn Hanna, Omaha Westside, 69; 3, Karsen Morrison, North Platte, 75; 4, Izabella Pesicka, Millard North, 80; 5, Cali Wisdom, Millard North, 82; 6, Erica Lee, Millard North, 82; 7, Erika Headlee, Millard North, 84; 8, Abbie Jones, North Platte, 87; 9, Carly Brown, Omaha Westside, 87; 10, Madeline Schlegel, Omaha Westside, 87.
B4 District results
Team qualifiers
1, Scottsbluff, 354; 2, Gering, 415; 3, Ogallala, 425.
Individual results
1, Emily Krzyzanowski, Gering, 71; 2, Anna Kelley, Scottsbluff, 75; 3, Nielli Heinold, Scottsbluff, 81; 4, Shae Willats, Scottsbluff, 89; 5, Jessica Folchert, Ogallala, 95; 6, Sarah Jones, Chadron, 95; 7, Maralee Rischling, Chadron, 99; 8, Madison Mumm, Gering, 99; 9, Julia Wilson, Alliance, 99; 10, Aubree Larson, Sidney, 99.
C4 District results
Team qualifiers
1, Broken Bow, 372; 2, Cozad, 395; 3, Grand Island Central Catholic, 412.
Individual results
1, Angela Messere, Grand Island Central Catholic, 81; 2, Lynzi Becker, Cozad, 83; 3, Camryn Johnson, Broken Bow, 86; 4, Emery Custer, Broken Bow, 91; 5, Sarah McKeon, Ravenna, 92; 6, Ella Jacobson, Holdrege, 92; 7, Molly Custer, Broken Bow, 94; 8, Macy Jones, Cambridge, 94; 9, Callie Whitten, Minden, 98; 10, Maddie Waggoner, Kearney Catholic, 99.
C5 District results
Team qualifiers
1, Mitchell, 380; 2, Valentine, 394; 3, Creek Valley, 469.
Individual results
1, Payton Wise, Kimball, 80; 2, Jacqueline Bowles, Mitchell, 88; 3, Jordan Bocock, Creek Valley, 91; 4, Kaitlin Heeg, Kimball, 92; 5, Nicole Williams, Valentine, 95; 6, Lexi Schledewitz, Mitchell, 95; 7, McKinley Knotts, Mitchell, 97; 8, Jaycie Cox, Valentine, 99; 9, Kaetryn Bancroft, Valentine, 100; 10, Marissa Cardona, Mitchell, 100; T10, Mekallyn Bancroft, Valentine, 100.