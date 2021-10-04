North Platte, Broken Bow, Cozad, Ogallala, Creek Valley girls golf qualifies for state

The North Platte, Ogallala, Broken Bow, Cozad and Creek Valley girls golf teams qualified for state on Monday in their respective districts.

The top three teams from each district advance to the state competition, as do the top 10 individual finishers.

North Platte finished third with 355 points at the A1 District at Stone Creek. Karsen Morrison placed third after shooting a 75, and Abbie Jones shot an 87 to finish eighth.

Hailey Matthews shot a 96, Kaylee Carlson carded a 97 and Emily Hansen scored a 110.

Ogallala finished third with 425 points at the B4 District at Hillside Golf Course. Jessica Folchert placed fifth after shooting a 95.

Reese Ribera shot a 102, Sydney Ribera carded a 114, Zoey Oatts finished with a 114 and Karlielynne Erp scored a 137.

Broken Bow won the C4 District at Holdrege Country Club after shooting a 372. Cozad came in second with a 395.

Cozad’s Lynzi Becker finished runner-up after shooting an 83. Karissa Jackson shot a 99 for the Haymakers, Sydney Howerter carded a 103 and Makenna Wilkinson scored a 110.