North Platte Community College sweeps Southeast in Region IX play

North Platte Community College has put itself in an enviable position in Region IX volleyball play.
The host Knights swept Southeast Community College on Wednesday night for their third win in as many games against region opponents so far this season.
Scores were 25-20, 25-15, 25-22.
“We’ve talked about wanting to take things one step at a time,” Knights coach Alexa McCall said. “And that’s making sure that we take care of these region games so we can get that No. 1 seed. That puts us in position to host the region final game and that is one of our first goals on our journey.”
Kim Krise and Morgan Ramsey both had 13 kills to lead the Knights and they combined for 53 attacks in the three sets.
Allie Schneider had a team-high 33 assists and Katy Bartell had 14 digs.
“I thought our outside (hitters) did a good job tonight, both of them were real effective on the front row,” McCall said. “I think Kim does a nice job on the back row as well. She is just a constant person out there for us.”
The Storm jumped out to a 10-5 lead in the first set before the Knights rallied to tie the score at 14-14. North Platte then took control from there and ended the set on a Ramsey tip kill.
“I called a timeout and I thought we responded well after,” McCall said of the early deficit. “We just needed to clean up play on our side. We had too many errors and we were expecting them to make errors. We can’t play like that and expect to win.
“I thought after that first half of the set we passed better, got us in system,” McCall said. “That balances out our hitting so we aren’t just one-dimensional.”
The Knights now begin an 11-match road trip with the next game at home on Oct. 19.
The Knights travel to Dodge City Kansas, on Saturday and face both Dodge City Community College and Trinidad State College to kick off the stretch.
“This month here we are going to have to travel a lot. We just have to make sure we are as prepared the best that we can,” McCall said. “We have to execute at those places too. We play really well at home but we need to be able to play well on the road as well.”
The Knights snapped a two-game losing streak after setbacks against Kansas City Community College and Johnson County Community College last Friday in Overland Park, Kansas.
Both Kansas teams were ranked in the Top 20.
“It was a tough weekend but they kind of gave us insight on some things that we need to do a better job of,” McCall said. “It’s consistency. I don’t think we passed the ball very well while we were there and that really eliminates our front-row options.