North Platte Community College sweeps Southeast in Region IX play

“I called a timeout and I thought we responded well after,” McCall said of the early deficit. “We just needed to clean up play on our side. We had too many errors and we were expecting them to make errors. We can’t play like that and expect to win.

“I thought after that first half of the set we passed better, got us in system,” McCall said. “That balances out our hitting so we aren’t just one-dimensional.”

The Knights now begin an 11-match road trip with the next game at home on Oct. 19.

The Knights travel to Dodge City Kansas, on Saturday and face both Dodge City Community College and Trinidad State College to kick off the stretch.

“This month here we are going to have to travel a lot. We just have to make sure we are as prepared the best that we can,” McCall said. “We have to execute at those places too. We play really well at home but we need to be able to play well on the road as well.”

The Knights snapped a two-game losing streak after setbacks against Kansas City Community College and Johnson County Community College last Friday in Overland Park, Kansas.

Both Kansas teams were ranked in the Top 20.