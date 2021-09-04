North Platte cross country sweeps team titles at Cozad Invite

As good as Caudy’s finish was, his teammates Quade Lowe and Rian Teets also had impressive showings. Lowe edged out Broken Bow’s Daine Wardyn on the final turn following a slight bump to claim second.

“When he started pushing me, I heard my dad say to get mad, and it kind of gave me a bit of an adrenaline boost,” Lowe said. “It did kind of make me a little angry and I deadsprinted in front of him.”

Lowe and Teets ran together for most of the race and hovered around fourth and fifth until Lowe made the push to pass Wardyn and Broken Bow’s Noah Osmond. Lowe finished at 17:29.2, Wardyn placed third at 17:39.8, Osmond crossed fourth at 17:55.4 and Teets finished fifth at 18:01.8.

“We’ve always been pretty close, and that gives us some good competition for us to push each other,” Lowe said.

Gabe Jenny placed 11th to round out North Platte’s scoring and secure the team title.

Henning won the girls’ race by around 30 seconds, and Kearney’s Abigail Burger finished second. North Platte placed three girls in the top eight and four in the top 15 to claim the team title.