North Platte cross country sweeps team titles at Cozad Invite

If the North Platte cross country team’s word of the week was “patience,” then senior Evan Caudy didn’t get the memo.
Just past the two-mile marker at the Cozad Country Club, Caudy, who was leagues ahead of every other runner, passed the pace golf cart, much to the driver’s surprise.
The driver cut lanes just to get ahead of Caudy again, and the Bulldog runner kept a steady pace until the end.
“It’s funny, I haven’t seen that since I was in high school,” North Platte coach Jake Hasenauer said. “Brady McGuire, the year he won state, he did that. That’s pretty cool. Those are fun stories, fun laughs at the end. Just shows the kind of runner he is.”
Caudy won the Cozad Invite on Saturday by over a minute as he helped the boys team win the team title over second-place Broken Bow and third-place McCook.
Zarah Blaesi and Marissa Holm finished two seconds apart for third and fourth place, respectively, as the North Platte girls claimed first, beating Kearney for the first time in a decade. Ogallala’s Lindee Henning won her second consecutive race at 19:22.2.
“I have to give a shout out to the girls. That’s the first time we beat Kearney in a long time, so that’s good,” Hasenauer said. “Kearney’s always a very respectable program. They’re very well coached. They’re always a top-10 team at state.”
As good as Caudy’s finish was, his teammates Quade Lowe and Rian Teets also had impressive showings. Lowe edged out Broken Bow’s Daine Wardyn on the final turn following a slight bump to claim second.
“When he started pushing me, I heard my dad say to get mad, and it kind of gave me a bit of an adrenaline boost,” Lowe said. “It did kind of make me a little angry and I deadsprinted in front of him.”
Lowe and Teets ran together for most of the race and hovered around fourth and fifth until Lowe made the push to pass Wardyn and Broken Bow’s Noah Osmond. Lowe finished at 17:29.2, Wardyn placed third at 17:39.8, Osmond crossed fourth at 17:55.4 and Teets finished fifth at 18:01.8.
“We’ve always been pretty close, and that gives us some good competition for us to push each other,” Lowe said.
Gabe Jenny placed 11th to round out North Platte’s scoring and secure the team title.
Henning won the girls’ race by around 30 seconds, and Kearney’s Abigail Burger finished second. North Platte placed three girls in the top eight and four in the top 15 to claim the team title.
Blaesi and Holm finished with 19:58.0 and 20:00.9, respectively, and Evelyn Blaesi came in eighth at 20:50.9. Nelia Rivas rounded out North Platte’s score with a 21:28.9 finish for 13th place.
“Last year, it was not that good,” Zarah Blaesi said. “It was always someone (finishing), then a couple minutes later, the rest of the team. And now, we really put in our miles over the summer, and so we’re really pushing each other this year.”
Girls team results
1, North Platte, 28. 2, Kearney, 35. 3, McCook, 45. 4, Ogallala, 68. 5, Broken Bow, 86. 6, Cozad, 96. 7, South Loup, 106.
Girls individual results
(Top 15)
1, Lindee Henning, Ogallala, 19:22.2. 2, Abigail Burger, Kearney, 19:52.1. 3, Zarah Blaesi, North Platte, 19:58.0. 4, Marissa Holm, North Platte, 20:00.9. 5, Samantha Rodewald, McCook, 20:08.8. 6, Emma Bonsall, Kearney, 20:47.3. 7, Sienna Dutton, McCook, 20:50.4. 8, Evelyn Blaesi, North Platte, 20:50.9. 9, Lauren Henning, Ogallala, 21:11.8. 10, Grace Cappel, McCook, 21:15.9. 11, Mallory Applegate, Cozad, 21:19.2. 12, Sam Stave, Kearney, 21:23.5. 13, Nelia Rivas, North Platte, 21:28.9. 14, Makinley Tobey, Broken Bow, 21:36.5. 15, Ava Angel-Trejo, Kearney, 21:46.2.
Boys team results
1, North Platte, 19. 2, Broken Bow, 29. McCook, 46. 4, Holdrege, 67. 5, Sandhills Valley, 92. 6, Ogallala, 102. 7, Kearney, 116. 8, Cozad, 133.
Boys Individual results
(Top 15)
1, Evan Cuady, North Platte, 16:27.7. 2, Quade Lowe, North Platte, 17:29.2. 3, Daine Wardyn, Broken Bow, 17:39.8. 4, Noah Osmond, Broken Bow, 17:55.4. 5, Rian Teets, North Platte, 18:01.8. 6, Josh Hegwood, McCook, 18:23.2. 7, Josiah Wilkinson, McCook, 18:28.1. 8, Colin Rooney, Sandhills Valley, 18:29.0. 9, Grant Cappel, McCook, 18:36.1. 10, Brock Oeltjen, Broken Bow, 18:39.7. 11, Gabe Jenny, North Platte, 18:43.1. 12, Treyton Hurlburt, Broken Bow, 18:48.0. 13, Nik Schrock, Holdrege, 18:53.3. 14, Justin Golus, Holdrege, 18:56.5. 15, Rayce Moerke, North Platte, 18:59.8.