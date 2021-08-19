North Platte defeats Adams Central 4-3 in season opener

The North Platte High School softball team opened its season Thursday with a 4-3 extra-inning win over Adams Central in which the Bulldogs benefitted from two solo home runs and a walk-off wild pitch.
“It was a gutsy effort,” coach Jeff Barner said. “We had a lot of young girls that were really nervous coming in, and nerves showed a little early, but they relaxed, settled in and got it done. Nothing wrong with that.”
The game was supposed to be part of a triangular along with Gering, but North Platte’s game against Gering got postponed because of storms.
Gering defeated Adams Central 10-6 in the second game of the triangular. The two Bulldogs were supposed to start at around 8:30 p.m. before lightning hit the area.
Tatum Montelongo pitched a complete game and held Adams Central to two runs. The Patriots threatened to score in the top of the second inning when they put runners on base off back-to-back errors with no outs, but Montelongo struck out two and forced the third out on a ground ball.
“She battled through everything. She did a great job out there,” Barner said. “Really appreciate the job she did in the circle for us today.”
That didn’t stop Adams Central from taking the lead in the third inning. An RBI single followed by an RBI double two batters later put the Patriots ahead 2-0, a lead which held for most of the game.
Brooklyn Diebert kickstarted North Platte’s comeback with a lead-off home run in the bottom of the sixth, and Kaitlyn Aden tied the game with a solo shot of her own.
“We know we can hit,” Barner said. “It’s just a matter of keep working and doing the right things, and those girls did a good job of that.”
Adams Central took a lead in the seventh inning after a groundout to shortstop scored a run. In extra innings, a runner starts on second base.
North Platte tied the game with an RBI groundout to second and had a runner on third, but failed to score the run.
After Montelongo escaped the eighth with a 1-2-3 inning, two wild pitches from Adams Central allowed North Platte’s runner to score from second base.
“It was great,” Barner said. “We’re still looking for our identity. Before the first game, we didn’t have one. We were still searching for it.
“It changes when things matter,” he added. “You can see a different tempo, a different mindset from our girls. That’s what we expected as a coaching staff. We came out on top, which is always a good thing, and they just kept fighting. I loved what we’re seeing.”