North Platte defeats Adams Central 4-3 in season opener

The North Platte High School softball team opened its season Thursday with a 4-3 extra-inning win over Adams Central in which the Bulldogs benefitted from two solo home runs and a walk-off wild pitch.

“It was a gutsy effort,” coach Jeff Barner said. “We had a lot of young girls that were really nervous coming in, and nerves showed a little early, but they relaxed, settled in and got it done. Nothing wrong with that.”

The game was supposed to be part of a triangular along with Gering, but North Platte’s game against Gering got postponed because of storms.

Gering defeated Adams Central 10-6 in the second game of the triangular. The two Bulldogs were supposed to start at around 8:30 p.m. before lightning hit the area.

Tatum Montelongo pitched a complete game and held Adams Central to two runs. The Patriots threatened to score in the top of the second inning when they put runners on base off back-to-back errors with no outs, but Montelongo struck out two and forced the third out on a ground ball.

“She battled through everything. She did a great job out there,” Barner said. “Really appreciate the job she did in the circle for us today.”

