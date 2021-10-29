North Platte downs Columbus in Class A playoffs, will host second-round matchup

The Bulldogs are moving on to the next round of the playoffs, and their road to the state championship just got a little easier on paper.
Brock Roblee unofficially ran for 185 yards and a touchdown, Caleb Tonkinson ran in two touchdowns and the North Platte defense only gave up 17 points a week after allowing 38 as North Platte defeated Columbus 24-17 in the first round of the Class A playoffs Friday.
Columbus beat North Platte last week in the regular season finale 38-28.
The Bulldogs will host No. 16-seed Omaha North next week after the Vikings upset No. 1-seed Millard South 49-42 and erased a 14-point fourth quarter deficit.
“Super excited. Super happy,” coach Todd Rice said. “These kids, they just played their tails off. We’ve got a lot of kids banged up. I told our guys (Columbus) plays harder than any other opponent that we’d played all year. I don’t want to play them a third time.”
North Platte’s defense was boosted by the return of Nic Davis and Vince Genatone, who helped the Bulldogs shut down Columbus for most of the game. Davis’ return to the offensive line also helped Roblee and North Platte run through the Discoverers’ line throughout.
“Nic is easily one of the best linemen we have, and having him out there, it helps people know running the ball that they have another guy out there that’s going to block for them every single play,” Tonkinson said. “And obviously having Vince back … he’s a huge player on both sides of the ball that we need. Having him out here just boosts everybody’s morale. He makes everybody play better.”
North Platte’s Carson Hoover blocked a punt on Columbus’ opening drive, which gave North Platte the ball on the Columbus 2. Tonkinson ran in his first touchdown from seven yards out to put the Bulldogs on the board first.
“It felt like last week, we were catching up all the time, and we kind of flipped that script where we were playing with the lead and kind of a little bit more in control of the game this week,” Rice said.
The Discoverers kicked a field goal on their next drive, and North Platte responded by driving 83 yards for a score, a 10-yard Tonkinson run to go up 14-3 at halftime.
Columbus finally broke through to start the second half. The Discoverers drove 80 yards in about a minute and a half and scored on a Dylan Crumley three-yard run to pull to within four.
The Bulldogs went on a six minute drive fueled by 58 yards from Roblee, but had to settle for a field goal from the Columbus 7 to extend their lead to 17-10.
The Discoverers’ Liam Blaser opened the fourth quarter with a three-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 17-17.
Genatone and Roblee broke off big runs to help the Bulldogs bring the ball to the Columbus 21, where Roblee broke through the line untouched on a 21-yard run to give the Bulldogs the lead.
“That was huge, especially on that one touchdown run,” Roblee said of the strength of the North Platte offensive line. “I wasn’t even touched. I give my line credit for that.”
North Platte’s defense forced a big turnover on downs with roughly three minutes left in the game, and first downs from Genatone and Roblee allowed the Bulldogs to run out the clock and take the first-round win.
“This is the biggest crowd I’ve seen here in four years, and this was the loudest that I’ve ever heard them,” Tonkinson said. “It was just a great atmosphere, and it was just awesome to host here.”