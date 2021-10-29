North Platte downs Columbus in Class A playoffs, will host second-round matchup

The Bulldogs are moving on to the next round of the playoffs, and their road to the state championship just got a little easier on paper.

Brock Roblee unofficially ran for 185 yards and a touchdown, Caleb Tonkinson ran in two touchdowns and the North Platte defense only gave up 17 points a week after allowing 38 as North Platte defeated Columbus 24-17 in the first round of the Class A playoffs Friday.

Columbus beat North Platte last week in the regular season finale 38-28.

The Bulldogs will host No. 16-seed Omaha North next week after the Vikings upset No. 1-seed Millard South 49-42 and erased a 14-point fourth quarter deficit.

“Super excited. Super happy,” coach Todd Rice said. “These kids, they just played their tails off. We’ve got a lot of kids banged up. I told our guys (Columbus) plays harder than any other opponent that we’d played all year. I don’t want to play them a third time.”

North Platte’s defense was boosted by the return of Nic Davis and Vince Genatone, who helped the Bulldogs shut down Columbus for most of the game. Davis’ return to the offensive line also helped Roblee and North Platte run through the Discoverers’ line throughout.