North Platte faces Omaha North in prep football playoffs for first time in almost 2 decades

North Platte faces Omaha North in a prep football playoff game on Friday for the first time since 2003.
That opening round matchup nearly two decades ago was the beginning of a postseason run that took the Bulldogs to the Class A state semifinals.
North Platte could reach that level again with a victory over the Vikings at Bauer Field this week.
The game, which has a 6:30 p.m. kickoff, is one of seven postseason matchups involving area teams.
Here is a closer look at the schedule:
Class A
» Omaha North at North Platte
The eighth-seeded Bulldogs (7-3) are in the state quarterfinals for the second straight year and coming off a 24-17 win over Columbus last week.
North Platte has won three of their past four games and have averaged 316.4 yards per game on the ground.
Junior Brock Roblee has totaled 1,119 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. He has rushed for a combined 354 yards the past two weeks and had a season-high 240-yard performance against Lincoln East on Oct. 8.
The 16th-seeded Vikings rallied from a 14-point fourth quarter deficit to knock off top-seeded Millard South.
The winning touchdown came with 16 seconds left in regulation after a last-minute fumble was recovered near midfield.
Omaha North (5-5) lost its first five games of the season and are led by Te’Shaun Porter who has rushed for an average of 141.6 yards per game this season.
Class D1
» Anselmo-Merna at Burwell, 6 p.m.
The eighth-seeded Coyotes (9-1) are in the state quarterfinals for the third time in the last five years.
It’s Anselmo-Merna’s second trip to Burwell in a month. The top-seeded and undefeated Longhorns edged the Coyotes 34-28 on Oct, 8.
Anselmo-Merna has rushed for an average of 279.2 yards per game this year. Senior Carter Johnson leads the way as he has 1,204 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Burwell has averaged 53.5 points a game this season and allowed 17.8.
Howells-Dodge at Dundy County-Stratton, 5 p.m., CST
Defending state champion Dundy County-Stratton enters with a 9-1 record and has won 21 of its last 22 games over the past two seasons.
The fourth-seeded Tigers have rushed for an average of 355.6 yards per game this season. Corbin Horner and Quade Myers have rushed for 1,553 and 1,430 yards, respectively.
Undefeated and fifth-seeded Howells-Dodge has beat its opponents by an average score of 48-15 this year. Levin Belina has rushed for 1,556 yards and 29 touchdowns to lead the Jaguars.
» Hitchcock County at Perkins County, 7 p.m. CST
Sixth-seeded Hitchcock County (9-1) is in the state quarterfinals for the first time in program history, and the Falcons have won five straight games.
Braydn Hutto and Andrew Scott have rushed for 947 and 749 yards, respectively, this season.
Perkins County (8-2) qualified for the postseason for the first time since 2017.
The Plainsman have won three straight and have averaged 216.3 yards on the ground this season.
Class D2
» Osceola at Sandhills/Thedford, 5 p.m.
The top-seeded Knights (10-0) have dominated their opponents by an average score of around 56-9 this season. That includes a 62-6 win over Mead last week in a postseason opener.
Sandhills/Thedford reached the state title game last season and have forced 34 turnovers this year.
The Knights have rushed for an average of 269.5 yards per game this year, and face eighth-seeded Osceola, which has won nine straight games since a loss to Riverside in the season opener.
The Bulldogs are led by Isaiah Zelasney who has rushed for 1,792 yards and 36 touchdowns.
Class D6
» Wallace at Pawnee City, 6 p.m.
The sixth-seeded Wildcats have won eight straight games and have averaged 58.1 points a contest during that stretch.
Wallace, which beat Hay Springs 62-42 last Friday, advanced to the second round of the postseason for the first time since 2013.
Carson Glunz rushed for 238 yards and four touchdowns against Hay Springs and has totaled 1,591 yards and 25 scores.
The Wildcats travel to Pawnee City (6-3) to face the No. 14 Indians who upset third-seeded Red Cloud 54-46.
Andy Maloley has rushed for 1,208 yards and 18 touchdowns to lead Pawnee City.
» Arthur County at Cody-Kilgore, 2 p.m., CST
The seventh-seeded Wolves (7-2) travel to Cody for the second time this season.
Undefeated Cody-Kilgore downs Arthur County 77-33 in a Week 2 matchup.
The Wolves reached the state semifinals last season and have rolled off four straight wins that includes a 45-38 victory over Sumner-Eddyville-Miller in an opening-round playoff matchup.