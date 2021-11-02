North Platte faces Omaha North in prep football playoffs for first time in almost 2 decades

The winning touchdown came with 16 seconds left in regulation after a last-minute fumble was recovered near midfield.

Omaha North (5-5) lost its first five games of the season and are led by Te’Shaun Porter who has rushed for an average of 141.6 yards per game this season.

Class D1

» Anselmo-Merna at Burwell, 6 p.m.

The eighth-seeded Coyotes (9-1) are in the state quarterfinals for the third time in the last five years.

It’s Anselmo-Merna’s second trip to Burwell in a month. The top-seeded and undefeated Longhorns edged the Coyotes 34-28 on Oct, 8.

Anselmo-Merna has rushed for an average of 279.2 yards per game this year. Senior Carter Johnson leads the way as he has 1,204 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Burwell has averaged 53.5 points a game this season and allowed 17.8.

Howells-Dodge at Dundy County-Stratton, 5 p.m., CST

Defending state champion Dundy County-Stratton enters with a 9-1 record and has won 21 of its last 22 games over the past two seasons.