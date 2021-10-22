North Platte falls to Columbus 38-28

Brock Roblee ran in two touchdowns, and Kolten Tilford blocked a punt, scored a touchdown and returned a kickoff for 90 yards, but costly turnovers helped Columbus defeat North Platte 38-28 on Friday in the regular season finale.

Playoff pairings will be released on Saturday, and North Platte needed the win to secure home-field advantage for the first round next week. Instead, it’s fate is unknown, but it will most likely be on the road for the playoffs.

The Bulldogs were without senior linebacker and running back Vince Genatone, who, according to a radio broadcast, was out due to injury.

North Platte fumbled on its opening drive, leading to a Columbus touchdown run. Caleb Tonkinson responded with a one-yard run into the end zone to tie the game, then Tilford’s blocked punt at the end of the first quarter later set up his 14-yard touchdown run in the second to take a 14-7 lead.

Columbus found a receiver in the end zone on a 16-yard pass on fourth down to tie the game, then intercepted Tonkinson’s pass on North Platte’s next drive.