North Platte falls to Omaha Skutt Catholic at home

Jake Brack scored 19 points as Omaha Skutt Catholic defeated the North Platte boys basketball team 59-49 on Friday in North Platte.

River Johnston led North Platte with 16 points. Jesse Mauch added nine, and Carter Kelley scored eight.

J.J. Ferrin scored 12 for Skutt, and Brock School added 10.

“We knew we had to neutralize them on the boards and play physical and just be tough,” North Platte coach Matt Kaminski said. “I thought for the first half, we did a really good job of that, and I thought we battled the whole game. I’m really happy with the effort of our guys. We just have to continue to learn and grow, and we got to learn how to execute a little better.”

North Platte trailed for most of the game, but the Bulldogs had moments where they threatened to tie. Skutt started the game with a 9-2 run, but North Platte pulled to within three by the end of the first quarter after a Daniel Shea basket put the score at 12-9.

Both teams traded points until Skutt held a 25-21 lead. The Skyhawks scored the next seven points to jump out to a 32-21 lead. A Caleb Kinkaid basket set the score at 32-23 going into halftime.

Skutt grew its lead to 15 at 41-26 with a 9-5 run at the start of the third quarter, but that’s when North Platte started heating up. A 17-5 run through the end of the quarter brought the Bulldogs within three points at 46-43.

“It was a nice run, and it’s what we needed to do,” Kaminski said. “These kids are resilient and they’re going to be resilient. I keep telling them at some point, we’re going to get a lead and play with some comfort. We haven’t had a game where we had some rhythm and some comfort and some control yet.”

There just wasn’t enough momentum for the Bulldogs to take the lead. Skutt opened the fourth scoring 10 straight points and later won the game 59-49.

“I just told them, winning is not easy,” Kaminski said. “We played three extremely tough defenses in the state, and when you play tough defenses, you’re going to be uncomfortable and you’re going to have to grow.”

GIRLS

Omaha Skutt Catholic 60, North Platte 27

Molly Ladwig scored 16 points, and Peyton McCabe added 13 as Omaha Skutt Catholic topped the North Platte girls basketball team 60-27 on Friday.

Jaden Ouderkirk and Avery Zurn each scored eight points to lead the Bulldogs. Presley Douglas added nine points for Skutt.

“I thought the second half, we played very well,” Tyson Hammond said. “Obviously the first half, their pressure bothered us, and Clancy (Brown) going out probably rattled us more than anything. I don’t think from the time she went out to halftime we ever really had a chance to catch our breath and get comfortable again.

“She means a lot to us, and everyone knows how hard she plays,” Hammond added. “That bothered us for sure.”

The Skyhawks had control of the game from the start, opening with a 21-2 first quarter. Zurn scored North Platte’s only basket near the end of the quarter.

Skutt then grew its lead to 36-6 by halftime, with Emily Hansen scoring all four of North Platte’s second-quarter points.

The Bulldogs found their offense in the third quarter, though. Ellie Blakely and Abby Kaminski each hit a 3, and Ouderkirk made two 3s of her own as well. Zurn also got four of her points in the third. The Bulldogs outscored Skutt 16-12 in the quarter.

“I thought we were stronger with everything we did,” Hammond said. “The second half, we were just able to find a little bit of comfort and execute the stuff we needed to do.”

It wasn’t enough to start a comeback, though, as Skutt closed out the game with a 12-5 fourth quarter run.

“We got better,” Hammond said. “Everything we do right now, we have to learn from and get better. Our goal is not to be our best version of ourself today. Our goal is to be our best version of ourself in January and in February.”

BOYS

Omaha Skutt Catholic (59)

Jake Brack 19, J.J. Ferrin 12, Brock Scholl 10, Jack Healey 8, Mitch Scholl 7, Kyle Cannon 2, Will O’Doherty 1.

North Platte (49)

River Johnston 16, Jesse Mauch 9, Carter Kelley 8, Caleb Kinkaid 7, Daniel Shea 6, Caden Joneson 2, Lance Gifford 1.

GIRLS

Omaha Skutt Catholic (60)

Molly Ladwig 16, Peyton McCabe 13, Presley Douglas 9, Mia McMahon 5, Julia Connealy 5, Kamryn Kasner 5, Libby Shotkoski 3, Addison Burt 2, Laini Michaelis 2.

North Platte (27)

Jaden Ouderkirk 8, Avery Zurn 8, Emily Hansen 4, Abby Kaminski 3, Ellie Blakely 3, Macie Freeze 1.