North Platte FNBO National juniors, seniors sweep Columbus

“Everybody said we’re young, and we are,” Jones said. “Not having anybody play legion ball before, and we have five eighth graders on the team, but they’re talented. This is not a building thing when we’re talented enough to win a lot of games this summer.”

Seniors shut out Columbus

Three FNBO seniors combined for a seven-hit shutout of Columbus Saturday on the road.

Will Coe went five innings, giving up no runs on seven hits with five strikeouts. Tristen Beyer and Derrick Kuhlmann each pitched an inning in relief, not allowing a hit in the process and blanking Columbus.

All three North Platte runs came in the first inning with Jaylan Ruffin driving in Kuhlmann and Beyer on a double and scoring later on a Jeremiah Seamann hit. Seamann and Carsen Johnson both finished with a pair of hits.

Drew Loosvelt was the only Columbus hitter to notch two hits in the game and Jurisky Rivera took the loss, giving up all three runs — all earned — in five innings of work.

Four runs in the sixth inning pushed the Nationals to a sweep in the second game.