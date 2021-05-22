North Platte FNBO National juniors, seniors sweep Columbus

When North Platte FNBO Nationals juniors’ leadoff hitter Caden Joneson came up for the second time against the Columbus Junior Blues, the pace of the game shifted.
Joneson reached first after beating out a bad throw, and scored the game’s first run. North Platte notched runs in the next three innings, defeating Columbus in the second game of a doubleheader by 9-1 mercy rule in the sixth inning.
North Platte defeated the Blues 3-2 in extra innings in the first game.
“I thought they did an outstanding job,” coach Ryan Jones said. “We beat a really good team twice. That team’s coming off a high school baseball season where they had 30 games under their belt, and our kids acted like we had played 30. They really made some big plays when they had to.”
Both teams picked up hits through the first two innings, but neither could bring a runner across the plate. It wasn’t until the bottom of the third that the runs started coming. North Platte’s Easton Geisler drew a walk and stole second and third, setting the stage for Joneson’s RBI infield single.
Joneson stole second, then went to third on a bad throw down from the catcher. He scored when a dropped third strike forced the catcher to get the out at first, putting the Nationals ahead 2-0. Joneson collected three hits and three RBIs on the day.
“Caden’s a good baseball player,” Jones said. “He’s good in center field. He’s going to get a lot of at-bats for us this summer. Kid likes to win; he’s very competitive. He led us at the top of the order, and good things happen when your leadoff hitter is getting hits.”
Tyler Townsend and Isaac Irish drew walks for North Platte to lead off the bottom of the fourth, and Ty Robinson singled to center to knock in a run. Three batters later, Joneson slapped a double that drove in two more runs to put the Nationals ahead 5-1.
The Blue and the Nationals traded runs in the fifth inning.
North Platte starting pitcher Rayce Moerke produced five solid innings, only allowing a run, but he got pulled in the top of the sixth after walking three straight batters without recording an out. Columbus hit into a fielder’s choice, popped up to second, and lined out to center to end the inning without scoring.
North Platte loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth with no outs after Cauy Kohl reached on an error, and Kaden Thompson and Joneson hit singles. A Jack Polk RBI single to right pushed North Platte’s lead to 7-1. Easton Jones’ fielder’s choice ball scored another, and a passed ball scored the final run and ended the game at 9-1.
The Nationals play another doubleheader Sunday against Norfolk starting at 11 a.m., where the team looks to start its season at 4-0.
“Everybody said we’re young, and we are,” Jones said. “Not having anybody play legion ball before, and we have five eighth graders on the team, but they’re talented. This is not a building thing when we’re talented enough to win a lot of games this summer.”
Seniors shut out Columbus
Three FNBO seniors combined for a seven-hit shutout of Columbus Saturday on the road.
Will Coe went five innings, giving up no runs on seven hits with five strikeouts. Tristen Beyer and Derrick Kuhlmann each pitched an inning in relief, not allowing a hit in the process and blanking Columbus.
All three North Platte runs came in the first inning with Jaylan Ruffin driving in Kuhlmann and Beyer on a double and scoring later on a Jeremiah Seamann hit. Seamann and Carsen Johnson both finished with a pair of hits.
Drew Loosvelt was the only Columbus hitter to notch two hits in the game and Jurisky Rivera took the loss, giving up all three runs — all earned — in five innings of work.
Four runs in the sixth inning pushed the Nationals to a sweep in the second game.
Jaylan Ruffin went 3-for-5 at the plate and scored a pair of runs and Cody Wright went 4-for-4, driving in three runs and scoring two of his own as the Nationals roughed up Columbus starter Brent Beard. Bear gave up six runs — all earned — on nine hits in four innings.
Each of North Platte’s 11 batters that came to the plate in the second game had a hit.
The Nationals continued the onslaught on Caleb Van Dyke, who gave up five runs — all earned — on eight hits in just two innings.
Tyler Tobey earned the win for the Nationals, going five innings, allowing four runs — all earned — on four hits with a strikeout.
Wright gave up three runs on three hits in two innings of relief.
The seniors stay on the road for Sunday, heading to Veterans Park for a doubleheader in Norfolk, starting at 11 a.m.