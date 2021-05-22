North Platte FNBO National juniors sweep Columbus; seniors shut out Columbus

When North Platte FNBO Nationals juniors’ leadoff hitter Caden Joneson came up for the second time against the Columbus Junior Blues, the pace of the game shifted.

Joneson reached first after beating out a bad throw, and scored the game’s first run. North Platte notched runs in the next three innings, defeating Columbus in the second game of a doubleheader by 9-1 mercy rule in the sixth inning.

North Platte defeated the Blues 3-2 in extra innings in the first game.

“I thought they did an outstanding job,” coach Ryan Jones said. “We beat a really good team twice. That team’s coming off a high school baseball season where they had 30 games under their belt, and our kids acted like we had played 30. They really made some big plays when they had to.”

Both teams picked up hits through the first two innings, but neither could bring a runner across the plate. It wasn’t until the bottom of the third that the runs started coming. North Platte’s Easton Geisler drew a walk and stole second and third, setting the stage for Joneson’s RBI infield single.