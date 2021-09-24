North Platte football defeats Lincoln Northeast 37-14

Brock Roblee ran for a team-high 103 yards and a touchdown, Vince Genatone added two more and Kolton Tilford scored a touchdown and broke up a fourth-down pass as the North Platte football team defeated Lincoln Northeast 37-14 Friday night.

“I’m just proud of our guys,” North Platte coach Todd Rice said. “Overcoming a lot of adversity just shows the type of leadership that we have. There were some rough moments in that game, and with our guys, there was no finger pointing or anything like that. They kept their discipline, they kept their trust in each other.”

Aside from some mishaps at the start of the game, North Platte stayed in control throughout, but it took a few big plays and a missed Northeast field goal to help with that.

The missed field goal as the clock expired for halftime would have broken a 14-14 tie.

“Our defense really stood up, forced a field goal, and then they missed it,” Rice said. “They had a lot of momentum at that point.”

The field goal put an end to a rough first half for the Bulldogs, who proceeded to keep Northeast out of the end zone in the second.