North Platte girls defeat Platteview to open holiday tournament; boys fall to Trojans

Clancy Brown led all players with 27 points, Carly Purdy added 14 and Kylie Harvey scored 11 as the North Platte girls basketball team defeated Platteview 59-45 Tuesday in the first round of the North Platte Holiday Tournament.
The Bulldogs will face Elkhorn, who defeated Beatrice 36-29 at NPCC.
“When you come out of break like that, sometimes you’re not sure what to expect,” coach Tyson Hammond said. “I thought yesterday, we had a good practice, and I thought this morning at shoot around, we had a good focus on what we were trying to do. I thought the girls came out, played hard and did a really good job today.”
North Platte began the game on a 12-0 run that helped set the pace for the rest of the first half, while Platteview was setting up its offense.
But once the Trojans got settled, the 3s started falling. Platteview, down 19-8 after the first quarter, made three 3s in the opening minutes of the second quarter to cut the deficit to 21-17. But the Bulldogs answered, shutting down the Trojans for the rest of the half while scoring nine consecutive points and going into halftime ahead 30-17.
“I thought we got a good start,” Hammond said. “We talked about that ahead of time, wanting to make sure we came out and set the tone early that defensively we were going to pressure them and make them uncomfortable. We did a good job of converting that offensively into points so we could keep pressuring.”
North Platte forced Platteview to stay around the perimeter, as the Trojans only points in the third quarter came off 3s. At the other end, the Bulldogs used a 17-point quarter to pull away and take a 21-point lead going into the fourth.
Platteview made four 3s in the fourth quarter and scored 19 points in the frame, but the deficit was too great for the Trojans to overcome.
“They shoot a lot of 3s,” Hammond said. “There were times we did a good job. There were other times I didn’t think we did a good enough job of recognizing their shooters. Those are things we’ve got to learn.”
Platteview 69, North Platte 52
Connor Millikan wasn’t going to be stopped, especially in the second half. The Platteview junior scored 34 points, including all 19 of his team’s points in the third quarter, as the Trojans boys defeated North Platte 69-52 Tuesday in the first round of the North Platte Holiday Tournament.
Kade Mohr led the Bulldogs with 19, followed by River Johnston’s 15 and Carter Kelley’s 13.
Platteview made 12 3s, including seven in the second half, to stop any North Platte momentum.
North Platte played Platteview close in the first quarter after taking a 16-15 lead. The Trojans pulled away thanks to a 18-5 run, and North Platte trailed 33-20 at halftime.
The Bulldogs, though, made things interesting. North Platte scored 24 points in the third quarter to help cut a 17-point deficit to an eight-point one at 52-44.
North Platte, though, couldn’t overcome Platteview’s shooting. Alex Draper and Millikan each made a 3 in the final minutes to close out the game.
North Platte girls (59)
Clancy Brown 27, Carly Purdy 14, Kylie Harvey 11, Macie Freeze 4, Emily Hansen 3.
Platteview (45)
Baylee Tex 18, Emily Wiebelhaus 10, Lilly Stobbe 9, Hannah Tagel 6, Kate Roseland 2.
Platteview boys (69)
Connor Millikan 34, Michael Wiebelhaus 19, Alex Draper 12, Dayton Swanson 4.
North Platte boys (52)
Kade Mohr 19, River Johnston 15, Carter Kelley 13, Caleb Kinkaid 3, Caleb Tonkinson 2.