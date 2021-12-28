North Platte girls defeat Platteview to open holiday tournament; boys fall to Trojans

Clancy Brown led all players with 27 points, Carly Purdy added 14 and Kylie Harvey scored 11 as the North Platte girls basketball team defeated Platteview 59-45 Tuesday in the first round of the North Platte Holiday Tournament.

The Bulldogs will face Elkhorn, who defeated Beatrice 36-29 at NPCC.

“When you come out of break like that, sometimes you’re not sure what to expect,” coach Tyson Hammond said. “I thought yesterday, we had a good practice, and I thought this morning at shoot around, we had a good focus on what we were trying to do. I thought the girls came out, played hard and did a really good job today.”

North Platte began the game on a 12-0 run that helped set the pace for the rest of the first half, while Platteview was setting up its offense.

But once the Trojans got settled, the 3s started falling. Platteview, down 19-8 after the first quarter, made three 3s in the opening minutes of the second quarter to cut the deficit to 21-17. But the Bulldogs answered, shutting down the Trojans for the rest of the half while scoring nine consecutive points and going into halftime ahead 30-17.