North Platte girls down Kearney; Bulldog boys lose to Bearcats

A little momentum was all the North Platte girls basketball team needed against Kearney on Thursday.

Trailing by nine near the end of the third quarter, Kylie Harvey, Carly Purdy and Clancy Brown each made shots, including a buzzer-beating 3 from Brown, as the Bulldogs not only shot their way back into the game, but took a lead going into the fourth quarter as well.

Brown finished with 28 points, Purdy followed with 19 and Harvey scored eight as North Platte defeated Kearney 63-46.

“We made some big shots,” North Platte coach Tyson Hammond said. “To get a run like that going, to keep your energy up, you have to make some shots. We were able to make a few that were able to help us push through being a little tired and keep the energy and keep things moving.”

The Bulldogs followed their comeback in the third quarter with a monumental 23-point fourth, including a 21-3 run to close out the game. The defense also played tough, holding Kearney to just six points early in the quarter.