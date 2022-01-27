North Platte girls down Kearney; Bulldog boys lose to Bearcats

A little momentum was all the North Platte girls basketball team needed against Kearney on Thursday.
Trailing by nine near the end of the third quarter, Kylie Harvey, Carly Purdy and Clancy Brown each made shots, including a buzzer-beating 3 from Brown, as the Bulldogs not only shot their way back into the game, but took a lead going into the fourth quarter as well.
Brown finished with 28 points, Purdy followed with 19 and Harvey scored eight as North Platte defeated Kearney 63-46.
“We made some big shots,” North Platte coach Tyson Hammond said. “To get a run like that going, to keep your energy up, you have to make some shots. We were able to make a few that were able to help us push through being a little tired and keep the energy and keep things moving.”
The Bulldogs followed their comeback in the third quarter with a monumental 23-point fourth, including a 21-3 run to close out the game. The defense also played tough, holding Kearney to just six points early in the quarter.
“At that point, we had taken the momentum, and we were able to continue it,” Hammond said. “We didn’t just get the lead and stop playing. We just kept going and kept going. We kept pressure. Pressure finds a way to break things at some point, and we were able to make them uncomfortable.”
It didn’t always look so good, though. Kearney gathered momentum at the start of the second quarter when Kierstynn Garner made two consecutive 3s as part of a 9-0 run that put the Bearcats up 19-11. She finished with 11 points.
Kearney couldn’t create more separation, and North Platte cut the deficit to four near the end of the quarter. Kearney made two free throws at the end to head into halftime up 28-22.
For the most part, the Bearcats kept their lead intact in the third quarter, even extending it to as many as 12. North Platte’s shot started falling from there.
Harvey started things with a 3 followed by a Brown basket, and when Kearney responded with a bucket of its own, North Platte answered back with that run to tie the game.
It was all North Platte from there.
“I thought we were very resilient tonight,” Hammond said. “We didn’t come out the way we quite wanted to. We were a little tentative and unsure of things. Unfortunately, it took us a half to settle in, but once we settled in and got aggressive like we normally are, I thought we were able to kind of get some momentum and energy going, and we were able to take off.”
BOYS
Kearney 79, North Platte 64
Jack Dalhgren scored 21 points, Will Vanderbeek scored 18 and three other Bearcats finished in double digits as the Kearney boys basketball team defeated North Platte 79-64 on Thursday.
River Johnston led North Platte with 24 points, Carter Kelley added 18, Kade Mohr scored 13 and Caleb Tonkinson dropped nine.
Kearney capitalized on some Bulldog turnovers early en route to a 24-11 lead at the end of the first quarter. While North Platte found its shot in the second quarter and scored 21 points, Kearney’s offense did just enough to give it a 10-point advantage at halftime.
North Platte came close to closing the gap early in the third, cutting the deficit to four points off a 6-0 start to the third, but Kearney quickly jumped back out to a double-digit lead and took more control of the game.
Girls
North Platte (63)
Clancy Brown 28, Carly Purdy 19, Kylie Harvey 8, Ellie Blakely 5, Emily Hansen 3.
Kearney (46)
Kaleigh Hatcher 14, Kierstynn Garner 11, Kelsey Hatcher 8, Kaidyn Skeen 7, Kennidy Garner 6.