The North Platte girls golf team, for the longest time, has had their top two spots locked down.

In recent years, players like Baylee Steele, Maya Lashley, Karsen Morrison and Abbie Jones helped lead the Bulldogs to state appearances, even winning the state title in 2020.

Now, North Platte enters a new era that’s full of unknowns, with multiple spots in the varsity lineup open for the taking.

“We had some players that had been in the program for four years and were just very passionate, talented players,” North Platte coach Matt Kaminski said. “They’re gone, so we have some big holes to fill this year. The girls are excited about it. I feel like there are a lot of kids that can make some big jumps this year, but we’re certainly going to be a team looking to improve meet by meet, week by week.”

One girl slated to make that jump is Hailey Matthews, who won the Junior Ambassador Classic this summer. She played in the No. 3 or No. 4 slot last year, so she figures to jump into a top role for the Bulldogs.

Madi Preece and Winnie Haneborg are two more seniors with some varsity experience that will also vie for a starting starting role this year.

Kaminski also said there are four or five underclassmen that could also earn a spot.

“We feel like we’re trying to get as many practice and qualifying rounds as we can here, but we’re probably going to have to do some qualifying,” Kaminski said. “We don’t really have a clear cut yet. We feel like it’s going to be pretty fluid throughout the year and hopefully it shapes into a pretty solid squad.”

The Bulldogs have eight returning players and seven new faces, and Kaminski said the upperclassmen have started taking some of the newcomers under their wing.

“We have really good kids. One thing that hasn’t changed is that their attitude is great,” he said. “They’re gritty. They want to improve. They want to get better. The experienced girls are showing some of our newcomers the etiquette of the game, the rules of the game.”

Right now, Kaminski doesn’t know how the team is going to perform this season, but all he knows is he wants to see the girls continue to improve each week.

“We haven’t had a meet yet, and we don’t have a lot of experience with some of these girls,” Kaminski said. “I like what I’ve seen in practice, but when you actually step into an event and you compete in a tournament, it’s a little bit different.”