North Platte girls golf hosts Gothenburg in home dual

North Platte and Gothenburg met Thursday at Lake Maloney Golf Club for a fun and different kind of competition as the girls golf season starts to wind down.

The Bulldogs defeated Gothenburg 5-1 in a two-person scramble dual in which each team had six pairings play on Lake Maloney’s back nine.

The format was scramble, which means both players hit, but they can choose which ball to play each time. If a player got close to the hole on the approach, that’s the ball the team would play.

“I think from just a competitive mindset, it’s such a grind,” North Platte coach Matt Kaminski said. “We played quite a few events in a row, and they were very competitive events, and we put a lot of work in this year. I think you have to find that fine balance between having fun and keep working hard.”

The team of Karsen Morrison and Abbie Jones (30) topped Gothenburg’s Ellarey Harm and Jada Rubalcava (43) in the first matchup.

Kaylee Carlson and Hailey Matthews carded a 37 to beat Gothenburg’s Adi Bartels and Sophia Aden, who scored a 49.

Emily Hansen and Winnie Haneborg shot a 47 en route to beating Gothenburg’s Emma Peterson and Sarah Sander, who shot a 56.

Gothenburg’s Madi Cornwell and Kaylee Olsen carded a 46 to beat North Platte’s Madi Preece and Haylie Welk-Meyer, who shot a 48.

Emma Baade and Amelia Wenburg scored a 42 to beat Gothenburg’s Becca Crown and Lyndsey Anderson’s 61.

Chantel Vargas and Presley Pettera shot a 51 to beat Gothenburg’s Christina Sheperd and Addison Burkink, who carded a 61.

“I think it’s a good time of the year for us … to unwind a little bit and still be competitive and still do something different,” Kaminski said. “We’ve enjoyed this every year, this format, and it comes at a right time during the season.”

North Platte heads to Kearney on Monday for its final regular season dual. The Bulldogs then head to Scottsbluff for the GNAC Tournament.

North Platte will host the A-4 District Tournament at Lake Maloney Golf Club on Oct. 4. The Class A state tournament will be Oct. 10 and 11 at Norfolk Country Club.