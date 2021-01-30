North Platte girls rout Alliance, look ahead to challenging home stretch of regular season

The North Platte girls won their seventh straight game on Saturday afternoon and carry that momentum into a difficult four-game stretch over 12 days at the start of the month.
Gracie Haneborg had 19 points to lead three North Platte players in double figures in a 70-14 win against an overmatched Alliance. Tahjzha Botts scored 14 of her 18 points in the third quarter, and Abby Orr added 11 as the veteran players led North Platte on Senior Night at the Dawg House.
Eight players scored overall as North Platte built a 50-12 over Alliance (1-17) at the half.
It was the eighth win in nine games for North Platte after a 3-4 start to the season.
“After winter break, I think we all found our own roles and starting talking more (on the court) and communicating,” Orr said of the Bulldogs’ surge.
The team’s improving health from the start of the year has also been a factor.
“It’s allowed us to get some continuity,” North Platte coach Tyson Hammond said. “Before break, we had a lot of people in-and-out (of the lineup), and people who were playing hurt and really couldn’t move the way they wanted to.”
North Platte (11-5) hosts undefeated Pius X — the top-ranked program in Class A — on Tuesday. That is followed by three straight road games against Hastings, Scottsbluff and Gering.
The challenging stretch for North Platte ends Feb. 12 and the four Bulldogs opponents entered the weekend with a combined record of 47-18.
“That’s good for us right now,” Hammond said. “Going into districts we want to have those games that make us play well and make us have to play the right way.”
Pius X beat North Platte in the opening round of the Class A state tournament last March and are led by
6-foot-3 post Alexis Markowski, who is averaging 25 points and 13.4 rebounds per game this year.
“She is probably the most dominant girl’s player in Nebraska high school basketball right now,” Hammond said. “We have to do things a little bit different than what we’ve done in some other games (this year) but it really is going to come down to competing.
“We have already talked a little bit about it,” Hammond said. “Win, lose, draw or whatever, it’s a game that is going to make us better. We are going to do everything we can to be ready for Tuesday night. They are a good team and we feel that we are a pretty good one, too.”
North Platte has already knocked off one top-ranked team at home this season — a 54-51 victory over York a week ago when the Dukes were the top-ranked team in Class B.
Orr said the Bulldogs welcome another test not only on Tuesday but over the next four games on the schedule.
“Honestly I think we play better against the tougher teams,” Orr said. “We like to go quick and we like to (play) fast. We like the style (in those games).”
Alliance (14):
Angie Davis 4, Amauri Browning 2, Keeley Mazanec 2, Avah Steggall 2, Shelbee Burke 2, Olivia Knapp 2.
North Platte (70):
Clancy Brown 8, Gracie Haneborg 19, Tahjzha Botts 18, Carly Purdy 5, Baileigh Pack 1, Kylie Harvey 7, Abby Orr 11, Malery States 1.