North Platte girls rout Alliance, look ahead to challenging home stretch of regular season

The challenging stretch for North Platte ends Feb. 12 and the four Bulldogs opponents entered the weekend with a combined record of 47-18.

“That’s good for us right now,” Hammond said. “Going into districts we want to have those games that make us play well and make us have to play the right way.”

Pius X beat North Platte in the opening round of the Class A state tournament last March and are led by

6-foot-3 post Alexis Markowski, who is averaging 25 points and 13.4 rebounds per game this year.

“She is probably the most dominant girl’s player in Nebraska high school basketball right now,” Hammond said. “We have to do things a little bit different than what we’ve done in some other games (this year) but it really is going to come down to competing.

“We have already talked a little bit about it,” Hammond said. “Win, lose, draw or whatever, it’s a game that is going to make us better. We are going to do everything we can to be ready for Tuesday night. They are a good team and we feel that we are a pretty good one, too.”

North Platte has already knocked off one top-ranked team at home this season — a 54-51 victory over York a week ago when the Dukes were the top-ranked team in Class B.