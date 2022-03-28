North Platte girls shut out Scottsbluff at home

Once Jaycee Hipwell broke a 0-0 tie at the start of the second half, the goals didn’t stop coming for the North Platte girls soccer team.

Five different players scored, led by Emily Hansen with two, as the Bulldogs cruised to a 6-0 win over Scottsbluff on Monday at home. The boys traveled to Scottsbluff, where they defeated the Bearcats 2-0.

“We told the girls at halftime, ‘If you lose the ball, it’s not a big deal, but you have to fight to get that ball back,’” North Platte coach Sarah Kaminski said. “And we were sprinting back to our shape and sprinting back to spots, which made our teammates’ lives much easier when we were all working at 100% out there.”

North Platte controlled the ball for most of the first half, but it didn’t make the passes or possess the ball like Kaminski wanted. It led to some early looks and a few close opportunities, but nothing connected.

Kaitlyn Evans had a few shots on net and Briley Haneborg and Sydney Letourneau had tough shots saved.

“The first half, we weren’t necessarily stepping to balls, we weren’t possessing and we weren’t finding passes,” Kaminski said. “Second half, that was our aim and our goal for the girls was we needed to get into angles and get into passing lanes and be a voice so we could find our teammates and calming pass the ball up the field instead of trying to shove it up the gut.”

Hipwell finally broke through to start the second half when the ball danced in front of the net. Haneborg scored 12 minutes later off a shot that hit the corner of the net. Nearly 30 seconds later, Hansen scored her first off a header on a corner kick.

With 19:26 left in the game, Hansen scored another goal on a free kick to push the score to 4-0. Damita Torrez fired one in from the left corner with 11:25 left, and Evans floated one in over the keeper’s head.

The Bulldogs also got to keep a healthy amount of substitutions going, clearing most of the bench throughout the win.

“We just talked about how we need to work the ball up to the middle so we can get some shots from in the goal face,” Kaminski said. “Really our only shots were from clear out. We were launching them over the top of the goal, so once we gave ourselves a few more touches, we were able to get some good shots.”

