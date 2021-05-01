North Platte girls soccer advances to A-4 District final with win over Fremont

The Bulldogs did capitalize at the 26:33 mark in the first half. Kaitlyn Evans laced a corner kick straight to Haneborg, who buried the shot into the corner for the 1-0 lead. Three minutes later, Haneborg struck again, this time scoring on a one-on-one with the Fremont keeper. Evans scored a few minutes before halftime to put the Bulldogs ahead 3-0.

“When we’re up 1-0, that’s nerve wracking,” Haneborg said. “Going into half with three goals makes you really feel confident because you can have one bad touch, or a couple bad touches or that one bad pass. Going into a half up over another team makes you more confident.”

North Platte completed the shutout in the second half thanks to a strong defensive effort. The Bulldogs’ defense applied pressure to Fremont all game and made keeper Abby Orr’s job in goal a lot easier.

“I’m so proud of them,” Orr said. “I know the news sometimes and the newspapers don’t really give our defense a lot of credit, but they actually are a big part of why we have so many shutouts and why why we have a lot of wins. They work their butts off.”

North Platte allowed 10 goals through its first five games this season, but it cut that down to just five over the course of the next 13. The Bulldogs also have 12 shutouts on the year, including six in their last seven games.