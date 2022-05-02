North Platte girls soccer defeats Millard South in OT

Kaitlyn Evans and Briley Haneborg played hero for the North Platte girls soccer team in its A-3 District first-round match against Millard South.

Evans received a pass in front of the net with 21 seconds left in the game to tie the score at 2-2, then Haneborg did the same in the second overtime to give the Bulldogs a 3-2 win.

North Platte advances to the district final to face Lincoln Southeast after the Knights upended Omaha Bryan 10-0. That game will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Lincoln.

“Our girls were gamers today,” coach Sarah Kaminski said. “They came ready to play. I’m just so proud of their grit, their determination. Our motto this last week has been ‘embracing the challenge,’ and boy they sure did that.”

The Bulldogs were without keeper Emily Winkler due to a rib injury, so Natalie Sexson started in her place.

“She did an awesome job,” Kaminski said. “She’s been somebody who’s been a team player. We’ve played her … goalie’s her main spot, but we’ve played her in lots of different spots and lots of different positions, and she does 100% whatever we need her to do. I’m happy for her.”

North Platte never played with a lead until the second half of overtime and was either tied with or trailing Millard South. The Patriots struck first with 11:19 left in the first half when Emma Madej scored on a North Platte defensive turnover.

Haneborg drew a free kick just outside the goal box early in the second half, and Evans capitalized to tie the game at 1-1.

“That is impressive, because we’ve been talking all season about getting your body in position, getting in front and if you do that, good things are going to happen,” Kaminski said. “Briley’s a speedster and she’s always working hard out there. That was huge for our team.”

That tie was short lived, though, as Madej scored four minutes later to give Millard South a 2-1 lead with 24:56 left in regulation. North Platte had a few attempts on goal, but it didn’t get another goal until Evans found the back of the net with 21 seconds left.

“The girls were going crazy, and us coaches were doing as much as we could to not have a heart attack over there on the sideline,” Kaminski said. “Everybody, they all did what they needed to out there, and I’m just really, really proud of the girls.”

After limiting Millard South’s offense in the first half, Haneborg sealed the win after receiving a pass in front of the net and burying it.

“That’s her groove,” Kaminski said. “That’s where she works best. Our goal was just trying to figure out whatever we could do to make combinations to get those two more active up front, and it really worked.”

The North Platte boys soccer team lost to Gretna 7-0 in the A-1 District on the road Tuesday.

The Bulldogs finish their season with a 5-12 record.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.