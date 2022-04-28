North Platte girls soccer tops Scottsbluff on the road

The North Platte girls’ soccer team traveled to Scottsbluff on Thursday for the regular season finale at the Landers Soccer Complex, winning 3-1.

The last time the two teams met on March 28, the Bulldogs won 6-0 at home.

“The last time we had a couple score on corner, on direct kicks and I thought we played a very similar game,” coach Sarah Kaminski said. “We had way more shots this game than we did last game but it’s just a game of an inch above, an inch below and I thought we gave ourselves good opportunities this game. We played a good game, ended the regular season on a high note and we’re ready to move on to districts.”

With this being the last regular season game for the seniors, the five players will be missed following the conclusion of the season.

“(They’re) just a great group,” Kaminski said. “They’re a group who’s always willing to work, always willing to play their role and a group that’s going to be missed.”

Of the three goals scored for the Bulldogs, two were scored in the first half. The first tally on the board came from Kaitlyn Evans midway through the half. It didn’t take much longer for Sydney Letourneau to score one of her own to put North Platte up 2-0 by halftime.

The wind began to pick up in the second half with a storm rolling but it didn’t affect the Bulldogs.

“We’ve kind of played in it all season so it’s something we’re just used to,” Kaminski said.

The Bulldogs continued to get shots on goal but throughout the game, the ball soared over the goal or it went wide. Minutes into the second half, Evans scored her second of the game and final goal for North Platte.

With minutes remaining in regulation, Bearcat Ella Foote scored the lone goal for Scottsbluff to cut the North Platte lead to 3-1.

Scottsbluff would have more chances but they were unable to convert, giving North Platte the 3-1 lead.

With sub-districts right around the corner, the Bulldogs will be working on their intensity to the ball and supporting each other on the field.

“Just shoring up our intensity to the ball, our shifting, our movement and supporting each other on the field,” Kaminski said. “That is something we are always working toward and something we will continue to work toward.”

North Platte will host the Millard South Patriots at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Class A-3 District.