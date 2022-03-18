North Platte girls tennis team hosts doubles invite

The Lexington girls tennis team won three of the five doubles brackets and finished runner-up in another to win the North Platte Doubles Invite on Friday in North Platte.

Scottsbluff came in second after finishing second in the No. 1 doubles bracket, and North Platte came in third after winning the No. 3 and No. 5 doubles brackets.

It was the first time coach Danielle Blake saw her team in action, and while she was happy with how they played, she said there’s still a lot the team needs to work on.

“Some of them brought really good energy. Some of them, I see a lot more aggressiveness in practice,” Blake said. “I’m really hoping when we go to McCook next Thursday, they can bring what they have in practice to the courts for the actual moments.”

Lexington’s Brooklyn Lul and Gracey Smith swept the No.1 bracket. Hershey’s Brandy Bode and Emma Nelson-Smith finished fourth, Ogallala’s Georgia Mendoza and Teagan Brown came in fifth and North Platte’s Jette Mueller and Kinley Stine finished sixth.

Hershey’s Kate Vaughn and Kayla McNeel swept the No. 2 bracket, followed by Lexington’s Haley Hernandez and Kayleigh Cetak in second and North Platte’s Raegan Douglas and Hallie Hamilton in third.

The Lexington duo of Jarline Martinez and Amaya Stewart split the lead with North Platte’s Jada Mae Wheeler and Laurel Daily in the No. 3 bracket after both teams won four matches each. Ogallala’s Liz Swanson and Graci Marhenke tied for third.

Lexington’s Selin Avalos and Ashley Chiguil swept the No. 4 bracket. North Platte’s Courtney Coates and Torie Laubenstein came in second, winning every match except against Lexington.

Lexington’s Molly Dowling and Amira Mohamed swept the No. 5 bracket, followed by North Platte’s Skylar Bedlan and Kaylie Leibhart in second.

“We have some girls that just go up there and take care of business,” Blake said. “That didn’t quite happen today, so I’m really hoping to see that change over the next couple weeks.”

Team Results

1, Lexington, 63; 2, Scottsbluff, 38; 3, North Platte, 36; 4, Hershey, 34; 5, Ogallala, 26; 6, Gering, 23.

Results

No. 1 Doubles

Round 1

Maia Swan/Jaylei Cervantes (Gering) def. Brandy Bode/Emma Nelson-Smith (Hershey) 9-8 (7-4)

Brooklyn Lul/Gracey Smith (Lexington) def. Megan Bewley/Aubrey Barrett (Scottsbluff) 8-4

Georgia Mendoza/Teagan Brown (Ogallala) def. Jette Mueller/Kinley Stine 9-8 (7-3)

Round 2

Lexington def. North Platte 8-5

Scottsbluff def. Gering 8-6

Hershey def. Ogallala 8-3

Round 3

Scottsbluff def. North Platte 8-3

Lexington def. Hershey 8-2

Gering def. Ogallala 9-7

Round 4

Gering def. North Platte 8-2

Lexington def. Ogallala 8-2

Scottsbluff def. Hershey 8-4

Round 5

Scottsbluff def. Ogallala 8-2

Lexington def. Gering 8-6

Hershey def. North Platte 9-7

No. 2 Doubles

Round 1

Haley Hernandez/Kayleigh Cetak (Lexington) def. Raegan Douglas/Hallie Hamilton (North Platte) 8-4

Hannah Walker/Aria Schneider (Gering) def. Abby Harveson/Kaitlyn Kizzire (Scottsbluff) 8-4

Kate Vaughn/Kayla McNeel (Hershey) def. Jamie Krab/Amelie Avalos (Ogallala) 8-3

Round 2

North Platte def. Scottsbluff 8-2

Hershey def. Lexington 9-7

Ogallala def. Gering 8-5

Round 3

North Platte def. Gering 8-3

Lexington def. Ogallala 8-2

Hershey def. Scottsbluff 8-3

Round 4

Ogallala def. Scottsbluff 8-3

Lexington def. Gering 8-2

Hershey def. North Platte 8-0

Round 5

Hershey def. Gering 8-3

Lexington def. Scottsbluff 8-1

North Platte def. Ogallala 8-1

No. 3 Doubles

Round 1

Jada Mae Wheeler/Laurel Daily (North Platte) def. Haley Thomalla/Havi Hertzler (Scottsbluff) 8-1

Jarline Martinez/Amaya Stewart (Lexington) def. Laken Wiese/Kristyn Wolley (Hershey) 8-2

Liz Swanson/Graci Marhenke (Ogallala) def. Olivia Mack/Lilly Scott (Gering) 8-3

Round 2

North Platte def. Gering 8-3

Lexington def. Ogallala 8-1

Scottsbluff def. Hershey 8-5

Round 3

Ogallala def. Scottsbluff 8-2

Lexington def. Gering 8-5

North Platte def. Hershey 8-4

Round 4

Gering def. Hershey 8-6

Scottsbluff def. Lexington

North Platte def. Ogallala 8-6

Round 5

Lexington def. North Platte 8-6

Scottsbluff def. Gering 9-7

Ogallala def. Hershey 8-2

No. 4 Doubles

Round 1

Courtney Coates/Torie Laubenstein (North Platte) def. Sarah Baltz/Ashlyn Feil (Gering) 8-3

Selin Avalos/Ashley Chiguil (Lexington) def. Rudi Anderson/Reese Ribera (Ogallala) 8-3

Liz Roberts/Aspyn Andreas (Scottsbluff) def. Chloe McNeel/Rylan Hudson (Hershey) 8-4

Round 2

Scottsbluff def. Ogallala 8-3

Lexington def. Gering 8-0

North Platte def. Hershey 8-1

Round 3

Hershey def. Gering 8-2

Lexington def. Scottsbluff 8-1

North Platte def. Ogallala 8-2

Round 4

Lexington def. North Platte 8-2

Scottsbluff def. Gering 8-0

Ogallala def. Hershey 8-4

Round 5

North Platte def. Scottsbluff 8-1

Lexington def. Hershey 8-1

Ogallala def. Gering 8-2

No. 5 Doubles

Round 1

Annaliese Schleve/Rosie Burkhalter (Scottsbluff) def. Jenna McBride/Claudia Rhoades/Mia Valenzuela Favela (Ogallala) 8-3

Molly Dowling/Amira Mohamed (Lexington) def. Arebel Stock/Gabriella Timblin (Gering) 8-1

Skylar Bedlan/Kaylie Leibhart (North Platte) def. Krista Eckhoff/Adrienna Quirogo/Evie Lewis/Jordyn Messersmith (Hershey) 8-1

Round 2

Hershey def. Gering 8-0

Lexington def. Scottsbluff 8-0

North Platte def. Ogallala 8-0

Round 3

Lexington def. North Platte 8-4

Scottsbluff def. Gering 8-2

Hershey def. Ogallala 8-2

Round 4

North Platte def. Scottsbluff 8-4

Lexington def. Hershey 8-3

Gering def. Ogallala 8-4

Round 5

North Platte def. Gering 8-0

Lexington def. Ogallala 8-0

Scottsbluff def. Hershey 8-3

