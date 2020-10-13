North Platte High School girl's golf wins state tournament

The North Platte girls golf team won the Class A State Championship on Tuesday at the Norfolk Country Club in Norfolk, and three players placed in the Top 10 individually.

The Bulldogs shot a 660 over the two-day competition, beating out second place Lincoln Pius X by 23 strokes. North Platte had finished runner-up at the Class A State Meet in 2018 and 2019.

Karsen Morrison led the team in third place with a 156 after shooting 78 on both days. Baylee Steele placed fifth with a 160 after shooting an 83 on Tuesday.

Maya Lashley came in ninth with a 166 after shooting 83 on both days. Abby Jones and Kaylee Carlson tied for 36th with a 184.