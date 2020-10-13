 Skip to main content
North Platte High School girl's golf wins state tournament
North Platte High's Karsen Morrison watches her approach shot on the eighth hole at the Norfolk Country Club in Norfolk during the first round of the Girls State Golf Meet. Coach Matt Kaminski looks on.

 Dennis Meyer

The North Platte girls golf team won the Class A State Championship on Tuesday at the Norfolk Country Club in Norfolk, and three players placed in the Top 10 individually.

The Bulldogs shot a 660 over the two-day competition, beating out second place Lincoln Pius X by 23 strokes. North Platte had finished runner-up at the Class A State Meet in 2018 and 2019.

Karsen Morrison led the team in third place with a 156 after shooting 78 on both days. Baylee Steele placed fifth with a 160 after shooting an 83 on Tuesday.

Maya Lashley came in ninth with a 166 after shooting 83 on both days. Abby Jones and Kaylee Carlson tied for 36th with a 184.

