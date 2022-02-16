 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Platte High School powerlifter takes 3rd at Omaha meet
North Platte High School powerlifter takes 3rd at Omaha meet

Emily Winkler, third from left, stands on the podium after winning the third-place medal at 148 pounds at the Creighton Prep RAW State Powerlifting Championship Saturday.

 Courtesy photo

Emily Winkler of North Platte placed third at 148 pounds at the Creighton Prep RAW State Powerlifting Championship Saturday.

Winkler recorded a 235-pound squat, a 150-pound bench press and a 275-pound deadlift for a 600-pound total.

North Platte had six athletes compete at the event.

“I was really pleased with our efforts,” said strength and conditioning coach Todd Rice. “All of our lifters competed well and set personal best attempts on their lifts. There are definitely a lot of strong athletes out there from various schools. We need to continue to train hard and always prioritize our efforts in our weight room at NPHS.”

Kalee Brosius had a 525-pound total at 148 pounds, Jackson Thomas (148) recorded a 555-pound total Sam Erbert (165) recorded a 740-pound total, Seth Penn (198) recorded a 700-pound total and Brock Matuszczak (198) recorded a 835-pound total.

Two-hundred and forty lifters competed from across the state. The athletes have three attempts to complete the bench press, squat and deadlift, and the athlete’s best attempt is counted toward their total score.

