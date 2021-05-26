North Platte High School wrestlers commit to college programs at University of Nebraska-Kearney, Chadron State College

“It’s a great location, great people, great program,” Brauer said, “and plus there’s the mom and dad (factor). It’s a hour away from home. There’s not anything I could get out of any other school more than that.”

Geier-Dodson called the opportunity to wrestle at Chadron State “a second chance” after his senior year at NPHS ended with him being diagnosed with COVID-19 a week before the district tournament.

“I want to prove that I can go to the next level and contribute,” Geier-Dodson said.

He added that the school and program seemed like a fit compared to some other institutions that he was in contact with.

“It just felt like home,” Geier-Dodson said of Chadron State.

Hall said the Eagles are getting a wrestler with the potential to shine for the program.

“I think Skyler is a kid who’s a diamond in the rough,” Hall said. “He’s a great kid and has an awesome work ethic. If he puts in the same amount of time and effort that he did in high school, I think he is going to get a chance to shine.”

He said Brauer’s dedication is what got him to this point as well.