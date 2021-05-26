North Platte High School wrestlers commit to college programs at University of Nebraska-Kearney, Chadron State College

Gavyn Brauer and Skyler Geier-Dodson both made their college commitments official and became the second and third members of the North Platte High School wrestling team to do so this year.
Brauer, a two-time state champion with the Bulldogs, and Geier-Dodson are headed to wrestle at the University of Nebraska-Kearney and Chadron State College, respectively.
A short signing ceremony was for the two took place Wednesday afternoon at the high school, and it comes after teammate Darian Diaz did the same with the Chadron State program in April.
“I think that speaks for itself,” Bulldogs wrestling coach Dale Hall said of the team that finished second in Class A this season. “We haven’t had three kids (from a team) going on to the next level in quite some time.
“It just shows what a great bunch of athletes we had involved in the North Platte wrestling program,” Hall said. “Hopefully they will be able to be great athletes and great individuals as they go on to the college level.”
Brauer, who received a partial scholarship, won Class A titles at 182 pounds in both his junior and senior seasons. Brauer joins a Lopers program that finished second to St. Cloud State University in the Division II national wrestling championships in March by 1.5 points.
The program’s success was just one selling point, however.
“It’s a great location, great people, great program,” Brauer said, “and plus there’s the mom and dad (factor). It’s a hour away from home. There’s not anything I could get out of any other school more than that.”
Geier-Dodson called the opportunity to wrestle at Chadron State “a second chance” after his senior year at NPHS ended with him being diagnosed with COVID-19 a week before the district tournament.
“I want to prove that I can go to the next level and contribute,” Geier-Dodson said.
He added that the school and program seemed like a fit compared to some other institutions that he was in contact with.
“It just felt like home,” Geier-Dodson said of Chadron State.
Hall said the Eagles are getting a wrestler with the potential to shine for the program.
“I think Skyler is a kid who’s a diamond in the rough,” Hall said. “He’s a great kid and has an awesome work ethic. If he puts in the same amount of time and effort that he did in high school, I think he is going to get a chance to shine.”
He said Brauer’s dedication is what got him to this point as well.
“They both have outstanding work ethics and committed,” Hall said, “and they are both hungry (for success).”