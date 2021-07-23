North Platte hires new girls track and field coach

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“North Platte’s women’s athletics is pretty strong,” Lloyd said. “It’s always nice having returners from a state meet. They’re going to be leaders. (I’m) fortunate to come into a program that doesn’t need a lot of work done.”

Lloyd said current members of the team shouldn’t expect too many things to change. A lot of the assistant coaches will be back next year, so the athletes will see many familiar faces.

As for what he hopes to bring to the team, Lloyd said he wants to contribute to a positive team culture.

“For me, I am really just hoping to set up a culture that’s a positive, welcoming and supportive group of girls so that we can continue to recruit more athletes throughout the years,” he said. “We’re going to make it a fun environment.”

Lloyd got into teaching around four years ago. He stopped working in construction to return to school and get his masters. He then started working in Lincoln Public Schools and helping coach track and field as an assistant.

Track and field has always been something Lloyd wanted to coach since he was in school. In middle school, he started throwing shot put in the backyard.