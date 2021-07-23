North Platte hires new girls track and field coach

Being a head coach for track and field was always on the radar for Keith Lloyd, but he wasn’t sure how quickly he wanted to hop into it.
Lloyd had just accepted a position at North Platte High School as a science teacher and will be teaching ninth grade physical science and biology. He was in the process of moving his family from Lincoln to North Platte, renovating his home and training his new dog.
A couple conversations with activities director Jordan Cudney and Principal Scott Siegel about applying and becoming the new girls track and field coach helped Lloyd make up his mind.
When he applied for the teaching job, Lloyd was asked if he was interested in coaching. He told them yes.
“(Cudney) reached out and asked if I would be interested in applying, and I said yes,” Lloyd said. “I met with him and Mr. Scott Siegel. We did an interview and I guess it was more reassuring for me cause I’ve never been a head coach. I felt more comfortable taking the position after talking to them.”
Lloyd, now the new North Platte girls track and field coach, is inheriting a program that saw some success this season.
Returners Carly Purdy and Kylee Tilford qualified for state in two events, and some members of the state-qualifying 4x100 team will be coming back next season.
“North Platte’s women’s athletics is pretty strong,” Lloyd said. “It’s always nice having returners from a state meet. They’re going to be leaders. (I’m) fortunate to come into a program that doesn’t need a lot of work done.”
Lloyd said current members of the team shouldn’t expect too many things to change. A lot of the assistant coaches will be back next year, so the athletes will see many familiar faces.
As for what he hopes to bring to the team, Lloyd said he wants to contribute to a positive team culture.
“For me, I am really just hoping to set up a culture that’s a positive, welcoming and supportive group of girls so that we can continue to recruit more athletes throughout the years,” he said. “We’re going to make it a fun environment.”
Lloyd got into teaching around four years ago. He stopped working in construction to return to school and get his masters. He then started working in Lincoln Public Schools and helping coach track and field as an assistant.
Track and field has always been something Lloyd wanted to coach since he was in school. In middle school, he started throwing shot put in the backyard.
He joined a club in Omaha that only lasted a year, where instead of joining another club, his dad became the coach. When Lloyd was a junior in high school, he helped his dad coach. The club only took throwers.