North Platte natives lead teams to state basketball tournament

Kyle Jurgens and Jacob Mohs both played together for the North Platte boys basketball team that reached the state semifinal in 2000.

Jurgens and St. Pat’s alum TJ O’Connor lived four houses apart, roomed together in Lincoln during college and coached together at Millard North.

All three are now head coaches of their own basketball teams. Their journeys may have brought them to different places, but all roads in high school basketball lead to one place: Lincoln for the state tournament.

“North Platte’s a great community and I’m proud to be from there,” said O’Connor, now the coach of Class C1’s Fort Calhoun.

Jurgens, the coach of Class B’s No. 1 Omaha Skutt, is looking to win his third state title since taking over nine years ago. The SkyHawks won a championship in 2014 during Jurgens first season, something he said wasn’t expected.

“It had been awhile since Skutt had been to state when I got there,” Jurgens said. “I think we were the four or five seed that year. We put three really good days together, and next thing we knew, we were state champions.”

In 2020, Skutt went undefeated for its second state title under Jurgens. This year, the SkyHawks enter with a 22-1 record, where it will face No. 8 Blair on Monday.

“We’ve got to take it one game at a time,” Jurgens said. “We were the No. 2 seed last year and got beat at the buzzer in the first round. Right now, all I see is Monday morning at 9 a.m.”

Mohs graduated at the same time as Jurgens, but he went a different route. He played basketball for four years at University of Nebraska at Kearney, and then was the freshman and junior varsity coach at York for seven years.

The opportunity arose to become the next head coach at Ashland-Greenwood nearly 10 years ago, and Mohs took the chance.

Things weren’t in the best of shape once he got there. The youth program needed a lot of work, and Mohs knew it would take time to get the program where it needed to be. They restructured the programs, got more volunteers to help coach the kids and taught them drills and skills they should be focused on to help them get ready for high school.

“It started to come to fruition after some of those youth kids got up to high school,” Mohs said. “That’s when we started to see the improvement. We’ve been in a district final the last four years, and we’re 2-2.”

Both of Mohs’ parents were teachers at North Platte, and his dad was also a coach, so Mohs got access to the gym growing up to practice.

Both Mohs and Jurgens credited former North Platte coach, Dan Moore, now the coach at Papillion-La Vista, as being an influence on them getting into coaching.

“He helped instill many other things (in me) that he did well when he was the coach there at North Platte,” Mohs said.

Ashland-Greenwood has a school-record 24 wins this season and enters state as the Class C1 No. 2 seed, where it will face Ogallala in the first round Tuesday.

“Obviously, Ogallala is a pretty good and talented team because they’ve been to state the last couple of years,” Mohs said. “We’re going in expecting a dogfight.”

O’Connor graduated from St. Pat’s in 2002, and he played for his uncle Kevin O’Connor at North Platte Community College for a year before transferring to University of Nebraska-Lincoln to finish school.

St. Pat’s also made the state tournament as the No. 1 seed in Class D1.

O’Connor coached at Millard North with Jurgens, then coached at Arlington for three years before taking an assistant role at Mt. Michael. He is in his third year as coach at Fort Calhoun.

The Pioneers hadn’t made the state tournament in 99 years, the then-longest active streak in NSAA. In O’Connor’s third season, they broke that drought and reached state as the No. 8-seed.

“It’s been really cool to see,” he said. “We’ve gotten great community support. We’ve gotten a great crowd at home, and a great crowd in our district final. We talked to our players a lot about the importance of representing our community and representing our community well.”

Fort Calhoun faces No. 1 Wahoo in the opening round Tuesday morning, a team that has only two losses on the year.

“This time of year, everyone you’re playing is a really good basketball team,” O’Connor said. “We’re playing Wahoo, one of the more storied programs in the state. A great opportunity for our kids and for our community. You’re playing teams that are well coached. It will take our best effort to have success down there.”

