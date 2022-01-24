 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Platte Plainsmen reveal 2022 schedule
0 Comments
top story

North Platte Plainsmen reveal 2022 schedule

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
North Platte Plainsmen reveal 2022 schedule

The North Platte Plainsmen revealed their schedule for their inaugural season Monday. The season begins May 24 against the Western Nebraska Pioneers. The full schedule can be viewed online at northplatteplainsmen.com.

 Courtesy photo

The North Platte Plainsmen released the team’s 2022 schedule on Monday.

The Plainsmen kick off its inaugural season May 24 against the Western Nebraska Pioneers in the first of a three-game set.

The Plainsmen are scheduled to play 34 home games during the 2022 summer season, including visits from non-league opponents the Broomfield (Colorado) BarnOwls and Boulder (Colorado) Collegians, in addition to ILB teams from Nebraska, Wyoming and Idaho.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The regular season concludes with road games against the Gem City Bison July 29 and 30. The final home series begins July 26 against the Nebraska Prospects.

Divisional playoff games start July 31, and should the Plainsmen advance to the championship series, that will start Aug. 4.

The traveling U.S. Military All-Stars, a team of active duty players from all branches of the Armed Forces, will visit North Platte for the first time. The team will play the Plainsmen on July 8 and the Plainsmen will wear special jerseys for the game. The jerseys will be auctioned to raise funds for local veteran and military family organizations.

“Starting a new team from the ground up and joining a new community means an exciting time for us,” Plainsmen Operating Owner Chuck Heeman said. “The formation of the Independence League has allowed us to bring summer ball to North Platte and the great teamwork we’ve had from the City of North Platte and Post 163 Legion Baseball has been amazing. We plan to put on a show every night we play and we invite the community to join us.”

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Antonio Brown trolls Buccaneers with epic meme after heartbreaking loss

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News