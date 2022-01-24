North Platte Plainsmen reveal 2022 schedule

The North Platte Plainsmen released the team’s 2022 schedule on Monday.

The Plainsmen kick off its inaugural season May 24 against the Western Nebraska Pioneers in the first of a three-game set.

The Plainsmen are scheduled to play 34 home games during the 2022 summer season, including visits from non-league opponents the Broomfield (Colorado) BarnOwls and Boulder (Colorado) Collegians, in addition to ILB teams from Nebraska, Wyoming and Idaho.

The regular season concludes with road games against the Gem City Bison July 29 and 30. The final home series begins July 26 against the Nebraska Prospects.

Divisional playoff games start July 31, and should the Plainsmen advance to the championship series, that will start Aug. 4.

The traveling U.S. Military All-Stars, a team of active duty players from all branches of the Armed Forces, will visit North Platte for the first time. The team will play the Plainsmen on July 8 and the Plainsmen will wear special jerseys for the game. The jerseys will be auctioned to raise funds for local veteran and military family organizations.

“Starting a new team from the ground up and joining a new community means an exciting time for us,” Plainsmen Operating Owner Chuck Heeman said. “The formation of the Independence League has allowed us to bring summer ball to North Platte and the great teamwork we’ve had from the City of North Platte and Post 163 Legion Baseball has been amazing. We plan to put on a show every night we play and we invite the community to join us.”